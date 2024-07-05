'Clear likelihood' of injury or death: Ballarat business cops hefty fine

Updated July 5, 4pm
A Ballarat business has been given a hefty fine after a worker's fall resulted in paraplegia.
Water Tank Solutions PTY LTD was convicted and fined $45,000 after pleading guilty to an incident where two workers were injured on April 6, 2022, while performing water tank maintenance at a property in Yendon.
In the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 5, 2024, Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said workers had been performing the task as high as three metres above ground, while traversing 23 centimetre aluminum planks, which were balanced on rotten wooden trusses.
Because of this, she said there was "clear likelihood" a worker would suffer injury or death, and this had occurred in the subsequent fall.
Ms Mykytowycz said the business had departed from its statutory duty to protect the workers, who it should have provided with scaffolding, harnesses or ladders.
After hearing the sentence, Water Tank Solutions Pty LTD director Damien Garvie said the ruling was "pretty clear".
The company's lawyer indicated Water Tank Solutions Pty Ltd would pay the full fine, but would have to do so via a payment plan as it had limited funds.
Earlier:
A maimed worker has said he no longer sees his children or friends and feels like a "prisoner" in his body after he became paraplegic in a workplace fall.
At the time of the incident, the man was working for Ballarat company Water Tank Solutions Victoria PTY LTD.
On April 6, 2022, the company's director and several workers travelled to a property in Yendon to perform maintenance work on a water tank.
This work involved them removing the water tank's existing metal roof, cleaning the floor of the tank and installing a new roof.
To perform this, one of the workers balanced on an aluminum plank more than two metres above ground level, so he could remove nails and screws from the top of the tank.
He would then pass these items to another employee who was stationed at the structure's edge.
At some point during this process, both men lost their balance and fell from the tank.
The man on the roof fell to the ground and injured his shoulder, but the other worker was more seriously hurt.
He was knocked inside the tank, where he sustained head and neck injuries which resulted in paraplegia.
The un-harmed workers were then required to jump into the tank and hold the man's head above water as he was in a semi-conscious state.
Later that day, WorkSafe investigators attended the Yendon property and found an unsafe method had been used in the operation.
As the men had been working at a height of more than two metres, WorkSafe investigators said additional safety measures, such as guardrails or harnesses, should have been implemented.
At a hearing in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 29, 2024, a WorkSafe prosecutor read a victim impact statement written by the now-paraplegic worker.
In the statement, the man said his three children no longer visit as they can't bear to see him in a wheelchair, and his relationship had changed as his partner had become his carer.
He also said he suffered from depression and anxiety, needed help with basic needs such as eating, and had suffered serious financial consequences.
"I used to be a normal bloke but now I'm a prisoner in my own body," the man said.
"The feeling I miss most is waking up and doing a hard day's work, I'll never be able to work again.
"I don't speak to friends anymore, I don't want to hear about stories of them camping, and I choose to isolate myself because it's less painful."
During the hearing, Water Tank Solutions Victoria PTY LTD director Damien Garvie sat behind his lawyer, Adrian Lewin, who asked magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz to provide a sentence indication.
He said Mr Garvie had been the owner and director of the business for the past eight years and had been in the industry for 20 years without previously having any WorkSafe incidents.
Mr Lewin also said the company was not a "cowboy operation", and would regularly call off work in dangerous conditions, such as when it was windy.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said if the company pleaded guilty she would impose a fine of no more than $50,000.
This indication was accepted by Mr Garvie and the matter will return to court on July 5 for sentencing.
