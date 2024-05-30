Changes proposed for family violence intervention orders

It's Emily Sweet here, managing editor of The Courier with today's top stories as curated by our news team.
In our top story this morning, Alex Dalziel reports on the new changes announced on Thursday as part of the state government's "three-point" women's safety package.
He says those working in Ballarat's court and family violence spaces are welcoming the new changes to family violence intervention orders, but say there are still areas needing attention.
State reporter Ben Silvester digs deeper into what the announcement means for the regions, but little detail has been provided so far around measures specifically targeting regional Victoria. This is despite recent statistics confirming the rate of family violence being far higher in regional than metropolitan areas.
Among the details yet to be announced include the solutions to alleviate pressures on crisis accommodation for women leaving family violence.
Nieve Walton reports that Ballarat's McAuley Community Services for Women want to turn the system on its head, intervening early and working out a system where victim-survivors and children are able to stay in the family home.
They've been fighting for funding. Ideally McAuley would like to run a trial, but details about how much support the government will provide, or what it will cover, are scarce.
You can check out our full coverage of the crisis in our How Many More? campaign, here.
And in sport, David Brehaut and Greg Gliddon preview round eight of the Central Highlands Football League and the Ballarat Football Netball League matches this weekend.
Don't miss our game on Saturday, featuring Brownlow medallist Trent Cotchin as he lines up for Ballan against Newlyn at Ballan Recreation Reserve. CHFL expert David Brehaut brings you all the action from 2.25pm, in partnership with Sheds & Shades by Design and Redwood Entertainment.
Thanks for supporting the local news you trust.
Emily Sweet, managing editor.
