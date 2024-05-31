All eyes turn to Ballan for AFL premiership captain's return to the field

It's Greg Gliddon here, bringing you this week's footy wrap from The Courier sports team.
Winter is finally here and there is a huge day planned at Ballan with the return to the field of three-time Richmond premiership captain and Brownlow Medalist Trent Cotchin.
The champion Tigers will make his debut for the Blues when they clash with Newlyn, a team that needs a win after two of its matches were called off this season due to serious injuries to players.
The Courier's own David Brehaut will be at Ballan calling the game on our live stream, which is brought to us thanks to our sponsors Sheds & Shades by Design and Redwood Entertainment and will be live on our website from 2.25pm.
If you can't get down to Ballan, there's a blockbuster in store in the Ballarat Football Netball League as well with East Point playing host to the unbeaten Sunbury at Eastern Oval, with top spot on the ladder on the line.
Have a great weekend.
