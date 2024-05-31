'Unsafe' Ballarat umpires seek assurances from BFNL, Sebastopol

The Ballarat Football Umpires Association says it will only take the field to umpire this weekend's under-17 senior contest between Sebastopol and East Point if it can be assured its officials will be safe.
Sebastopol had been provisionally suspended from competing after alleged incidents in its match with Redan on May 5. That ban was this week lifted by Magistrates' Court order, with the magistrate finding that suspension contravened the league's policies and processes.
However, the Ballarat Football Umpires Association chair Deb Sleep said this week's match would only be officiated if both the league and the club had given assurances of safey for umpires.
"During that match, our umpires were made to feel highly unsafe and were subjected to verbal abuse from players, officials and spectators," she said.
"As an association we have a duty of care to our umpires and a child safety policy to adhere to.
"As such, we have requested the BFNL and Sebastopol Football Club implement measure to ensure a safe match-day environment for all.
"We await acceptance of the proposed safety measures which shall assist us in determining our involvement this weekend."
A joint media statement released by the BFNL and Sebastopol FNC on Wednesday afternoon disclosed the team was free to play as a result of a Magistrate's Court hearing finding that there had been errors in the investigation process which led to the ban.
"The League and Sebastopol would like to advise that the Magistrates' Court has found the league made errors in its handling of the investigation and the imposition of the provisional suspension," it said.
"Consequently, the provisional suspension of the Sebastopol Under 17 Senior Team has been lifted.
:"The League acknowledges its error in provisionally suspending the Under 17 Senior and affirms its commitment to adhering to its policies and processes and to learning from this experience.
"Both the League and Sebastopol also wish to confirm their commitment to providing a safe and positive environment for players, umpires, officials and spectators alike so that they can experience our great game of Australian rules football to the fullest extent in a positive manner."
