Ballarat 'missing out' thanks to Her Majesty's delays

This is the headline that was printed in The Courier 50 years ago, on February 15, 1974. But it could have been written yesterday.
"AUSTRALIA FACING HOUSING CRISIS."
The article states:
"The failure of governments to achieve a stable long-term policy for housing and to control problems in the economy as a whole have brought about the present sorry situation.
"The main factors influencing the present crisis included a sudden increase in demand for housing, a serious shortage of major building materials, lack of skilled tradesmen, scarcer and dearer housing finance and increased housing and land prices.
"The then president of the Housing Industry Association, Dr Pietersen warned that home ownership would be a sterile dream for about half those seeking homes unless:
"Production of building materials and fittings was greatly increased;
"Availability of skilled tradesmen was supplemented by selective migration and increased and improved training;
"New building materials and techniques were developed;
"More housing finance was made available at lower interest rates; and
"The supply of urban-zoned and serviced land was increased."
Paul Miller, Brown Hill.
With works commencing at the dangerous intersection of Dyson Drive and Carngham Road, credit is deserved for fixing the most dangerous intersection in Ballarat.
Notwithstanding this negative aspect is:
1. No regard in this design for the future Ring/Link road.
2. Unbalanced traffic flows, high traffic volumes and expected urban growth westward of Dyson Drive mean a roundabout is the wrong treatment. Traffic lights were warranted and should have been the treatment.
3. RRV posted in December 2023 that work would commence in January 2024. Four months late and now building roads in winter, which is crazy as the ground road is built upon is wet and soft.
As a civil engineer with 40 years experience and having built and designed roads in western Victoria for over 25 years, I am astonished at these glaring shortcomings.
Matthew McIntyre, Nintingbool.
Yet another postponement of the re-opening of Her Majesty's Theatre.
A situation which saddens me greatly.
Some repairs and improvements were needed. But, has the whole process got way out of hand?
Has any theatre in Melbourne have disabled access to every level? No.
Does any theatre in London have disabled access to every level? No.
The closure of the theatre means that Ballarat has lost a great deal.
Ballarat theatre goers have lost access to a variety of theatre experiences.
The impact on Royal South Street has been huge for the audience, participants and volunteers.
Many visitors, both day and overnight are no longer coming to Ballarat for a theatre experience.
In Wangaratta, a town of 30,000, in June there are performances from the MSO, the Australian Ballet, plays, musical performances, Shakespeare performances, VCE Performing Arts performances, etc.
None of this variety is available in Ballarat. It has gone.
Some performances occurred, but often in below standard spaces where viewing was severely limited, and the venue lessened the audience experience. Shame.
How long will it take for a performing arts repertoire to recover? Quite a while.
But first the theatre has to be open and functioning as the wonderful theatrical space that Her Majesty's was and hopefully will be again.
Joyce Currie, Wendouree.
