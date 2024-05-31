P-plater faces court after reckless stunt in front of police station

A reckless P-plater has faced court for ploughing into a car containing two young children shortly after he revved his engine loudly in front of Ballarat Police Station.
Joshua Williams, 24, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 28, 2024, to eight charges in relation to the incident.
On October 3, 2023, Williams was driving in a westerly direction on Eastwood Street in Ballarat Central, when he drove over a roundabout and hit a Holden Barina, before continuing down Dana Street while swerving between cars.
Multiple witnesses then saw the 24-year-old drive over gutters while overtaking slower vehicles, and revving his engine loudly in front of Ballarat Police Station.
Despite getting a flat rear tyre, Williams then continued to drive on Dana Street towards Albert Street at a fast speed.
This was captured on CCTV and witnessed by numerous members of the public, several of whom went into the nearby police station to report the incident.
While still on Dana Street, Williams veered onto the wrong side of the road, and hit a car containing a mother and her two young children.
This car then crashed into a Hyundai Sedan, which was pushed into an electricity pole, injuring the elderly passenger inside.
After the crash, the young family involved were trapped inside their car, and the children were heard screaming.
The youngest child - a two-year-old - sustained a cut under the chin, and the other experienced minor bruising to their inner and upper thighs.
The elderly victim experienced pains in their chest and ribs after the crash, and a person in the Holden Barina sustained bruising to their temple.
When officers arrived on the scene, the airbags in Williams' car had been deployed and he looked dazed.
While searching the 24-year-old's vehicle, officers found a small bag containing three grams of cannabis.
After being arrested, Williams suffered a medical episode, and was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital.
The next day, he returned to the Ballarat Police Station, and said he had no memory of the incident.
During this interview, officers said the 24-year-old showed no remorse, and couldn't understand why he was in custody.
Williams' lawyer said their client's behaviour occurred during a time of depression and heavy substance abuse.
He said the 24-year-old had struggled with alcohol and cannabis since he was 15, but was now sober, and had started a diploma in drug and alcohol counselling.
Williams had also started working as a handyman, the lawyer said, and hadn't driven since the incident despite still holding a probationary licenece.
Magistrate Michelle Hodgson said there was no explanation for Williams' "appalling behaviour".
People were understandably traumatised by the events that day, [they] were going about their business and were required to take evasive action.- Magistrate Michelle Hodgson
"Your driving on that occasion exposed a number of different people to injury," she said.
"People were understandably traumatised by the events that day, [they] were going about their business and were required to take evasive action."
Despite this, Ms Hodgson said Williams' prospects of rehabilitation were good as he was young and had strong family and community support.
Williams was convicted and sentenced to a 12 month community corrections order, where he must complete 70 hours of community work.
Ms Hodgson also directed the 24-year-old to complete drug, alcohol and reoffending programs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.