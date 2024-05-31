The Courier
How Many More?

Call on doctors in Grampians region to improve response to family violence

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
May 31 2024 - 3:08pm
In some communities across the Grampians region, the rates of family violence are double the state average.
DOCTORS across the region are being called on to skill up in better identifying and understanding family violence.

Journalist

