WINNERS AND LOSERS | Saturday, June 1, 2024

MORE TO COME
SENIORS
Darley 10.9 (69) d Sebastopol 7.8 (50)
North Ballarat 11.13 (79) d Bacchus Marsh 9.6 (60)
Ballarat 22.16 (148) d Melton South 2.8 (20)
Melton 23.9 (147) d Lake Wendouree 4.6 (30)
East Point 16.6 (102) d Sunbury 12.10 (82)
LADDER: MELTON 24, SUNBURY 24, EAST POINT 24, NORTH BALLARAT 20, DARLEY 20, BALLARAT 16, Bacchus Marsh 12, Redan 12, Sebastopol 8, Lake Wendouree 0, Melton South 0
RESERVES
Sebastopol 9.7 (61) d Darley 5.8 (38)
North Ballarat 11.5 (71) d Bacchus Marsh 6.6 (42)
Ballarat 19.12 (126) d Melton South d Melton South 7.3 (45)
Lake Wendouree 8.8 (56) d Melton 5.10 (40)
East Point 10.6 (66) d Sunbury 5.10 (40)
LADDER: SUNBURY 24, EAST POINT 24, SEBASTOPL 24, NORTH BALLARAT 24, LAKE WENDOUREE 20, BALLARAT 16, Melton 12, Darley 6, Bacchus Marsh 6, Melton South 4, Redan 0
UNDER-19s
Sebastopol 16.7 (103) d Darley 1.3 (9)
Bacchus Marsh 7.11 (53) d North Ballarat 3.6 (24)
Ballarat 19.11 (125) d Melton South 6.9 (45)
Melton v Lake Wendouree 23.9 (147) d Melton 9.6 (60)
East Point 7.12 (54) d Sunbury 1.6 (12)
LADDER: EAST POINT 28, SUNBURY 22, BACCHUS MARSH 22, LAKE WENDOUREE 20, NORTH BALLARAT 20, BALLARAT 16, Sebastopol 12, Melton 8, Darley 8, Melton South 4, Redan 0
SENIORS
Carngham-Linton 18.12 (120) d Bungaree 10.7 (67)
Daylesford 11.11 (77) d Springbank 7.13 (55)
Buninyong 12.9 (81) d Gordon 10.8 (68)
Dunnstown 19.10 (124) d Waubra 8.2 (48)
Skipton 13.13 (91) d Rokewood-Corindhap 9.6 (60)
Learmonth 18.7 (115) d Clunes 7.13 (55)
Newlyn 12.10 (82) d Ballan 5.6 (36)
Hepburn 31.15 (201) d Beaufort 4.8 (32)
RESERVES
Carngham-Linton 11.5 (71) d Bungaree 6.9 (45)
Springbank 14.5 (89) d Daylesford 5.6 (36)
Buninyong 12.11 (83) d Gordon 10.6 (66)
Dunnstown 22.15 (147) d Waubra 1.4 (10)
Rokewood-Corindhap 17.9 (111) d Skipton 3.5 (23)
Learmonth 6.9 (45) d Clunes 5.9 (39)
Newlyn 8.6 (48) d Ballan 5.15 (45)
Hepburn v Beaufort - not supplied
UNDER-18
Bungaree d Carngham-Linton on forfeit
Springbank 10.11 (71) d Daylesford 9.6 (60)
Buninyong 12.14 (86) d Gordon 4.6 (30)
Dunnstown 20.22 (142) d Waubra 0.0 (0)
Rokewood-Corindhap 12.9 (81) d Skipton 6.5 (41)
Newlyn 13.16 (94) d Ballan 5.2 (32)
Beaufort 14.8 (92) d Hepburn 6.8 (44)
UNDER-15
Carngham-Linton 19.23 (137) d Bungaree 0.0 (0)
Daylesford 7.4 (46) d Springbank 0.13 (13)
Buninyong 12.6 (78) d Gordon 3.2 (20)
Waubra 8.9 (57) d Dunnstown 2.3 (15)
Skipton 13.12 (90) d Rokewood-Corindhap 3.0 (18)
Learmonth 7.5 (47) d Clunes 6.6 (42)
Ballan 10.9 (69) d Newlyn 5.4 (34)
Hepburn 9.8 (62) d Beaufort 6.3 (39)
UNDER-12
Bungaree 11.13 (79) d Carngham-Linton 1.0 (6)
Daylesford 9/10 (64) d Springbank 0.0 (0)
Buninyong 12.7 (79) d Gordon 1.1 (7)
Waubra 2.6 (18) d Dunnstown 1.1 (7)
Rokewood-Corindhap 1.2 (8) d Skipton 0.1 (1)
Clunes 16.9 (105) d Learmonth 0.0 (0)
Ballan 10.9 (69) d Newlyn 0.0 (0)
Hepburn 9.15 (69) d Beaufort 0.0 (0)
SENIORS
Avoca 14.13 (97) d Campbells Creek 7.7 (49)
Carisbrook 13.7 (85) d Talbot 8.4 (52)
Maldon 11.6 (72) d Dunolly 8.10 (58)
Maryborough Giants 17.9 (111) d Newstead 9.5 (59)
Natte Bealiba 12.12 (84) d Trentham 9.11 (65)
Harcourt 16.15 (111) d Navarre 5.4 (34)
LADDER: HARCOURT 32, NATTE BEALIBA 28, CARISBROOK 24, TRENTHAM 20, LEXTON 20, MALDON 16, Dunolly 16, Maryborough Giants 12, Talbot 8, Navarre 8, Newstead 4, Avoca 4, Campbells Creek 0
RESERVES
Campbells Creek v Avoca 15.10 (100) d Campbells Creek 5.9 (39)
Carisbrook 7.15 (57) d Talbot 8.8 (56)
Maldon 16.9 (104) d Dunolly 3.3 (21)
Maryborough Giants 13.6 (84) d Newstead 6.7 (43)
Natte Bealiba 11.10 (76) d Trentham 4.3 (27)
Harcourt 22.18 (150) d Navarre 1.1 (7)
LADDER: HARCOURT 32, LEXTON 28, MALDON 20, NATTE BEALIBA 20, AVOCA 20, TRENTHAM 16, Carisbrook 16, Dunolly 16, Talbot 12, Newstead 4, Navarre 4, Marybotough Giants 4, Campbells Creek 0
UNDER-17.5
Carisbrook 9.12 (66) d Talbot 2.2 (14)
Natte Bealiba 15.14 (104) d Avoca 3.4 (22)
Navarre 25.18 (168) d Harcourt 1.1 (7)
Maryborough Giants 11.6 (72) d Maldon 5.4 (34)
LADDER: NATTE BEALIBA 20, MALDON 20, CARISBROOK 20, NAVARRE 16, MARYBOROUGH GIANTS 16, AVOCA 8, Lexton 8, Trentham 4, Talbot 4, Harcourt 0
UNDER 14.5
Avoca 17.22 (124) d Campbells Creek 3.2 (20)
Carisbrook 40.21 (261) d Talbot 0.0 (0)
Maldon 18.11 (119) d Dunolly 3.1 (19)
Natte Bealiba 8.9 (57) d Trentham 2.4 (16)
Navarre 7.5 (47) d Harcourt 4.4 (28)
LADDER: CARISBROOK 24, AVOCA 24, NATTE BEALIBA 20, HARCOURT 20, NAVARRE 16, MALDON 12, Trentham 12, Maryborough Giants 8, Dunolly 4, Campbells Creek 0, Talbot 0
UNDER 11.5
Avoca 17.6 (108) d Campbells Creek 0.1 (1)
Carisbrook 14.14 (98) d Talbot 0.0 (0)
Dunolly 5.6 (36) d Maldon 0.0 (0)
Newstead 9.13 (67) d Maryborough Giants 0.0 (0)
Natte Bealiba 7.5 (47) d Trentham 0.0 (0)
Navarre 8.13 (61) d Harcourt 0.0 (0)
LADDER: NEWSTEAD 28, AVOCA 28, CARISBROOK 24, NATTE BEALIBA 24, MARYOROUGH GIANTS 20, NAVARRE 16, Trentham 16, Lexton 12, Harcourt 12, Dunolly 8, Maldon 4, Campbells Creek 0, Talbot 0
MININERA DFL
SENIORS
Penshurst 22.20 (152) d Lismore-Derrinallum 6.8 (44)
Tatyoon 13.18 (96) d Great Western 13.9 (87)
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 15.11 (101) d SMW Rovers 7.10 (52)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 23.18 (156) d Caramut 2.2 (14)
Ararat Eagles 7.10 (52) d Woorndoo-Mortlake 5.7 (37)
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 22.20 (152) d Moyston-Willaura 2.5 (17)
RESERVES
Penshurst 15.7 (97) d Lismore-Derrinallum 6.4 (40)
Great Western 14.12 (96) d Tatyoon 0.5 (5)
SMW Rovers 7.11 (53) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 6.7 (43)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 16.6 (102) d Caramut 1.3 (9)
Ararat Eagles 17.8 (110) d Woorndoo-Mortlake 4.2 (26)
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 13.13 (91) d Moyston-Willaura 7.8 (50)
UNDER-16.5
Penshurst 15.15 (105) d Lismore-Derrinallum 0.1 (1)
Tatyoon 10.5 (65) d Great Western 1.3 (9)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 6.4 (40) d Caramut 2.3 (15)
Moyston-Willaura 14.10 (94) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0.2 (2)
A GRADE
Darley 50 d Sebastopol 40
North Ballarat 91 d Bacchus Marsh 22
Melton South 61 d Ballarat 42
Lake Wendouree 48 d Melton 45
Sunbury 74 d East Point 31
LADDER: DARLEY 32, MELTON SOUTH 28, SUNBURY 26, NORTH BALLARAT 26, LAKE WENDOUREE 22, EAST POINT 16, Redan 12, Sebastopol 10, Melton 8, Ballarat 8, Bacchus Marsh 4
B GRADE
Sebastopol 40 d Darley 36
North Ballarat 67 d Bacchus Marsh 39
Melton South 58 d Ballarat 29
Lake Wendouree 51 d Melton 28
Sunbury 44 d East Point 40
LADDER: MELTON SOUTH 28, REDAN 28, LAKE WENDOUREE 24, SUNBURY 24, DARLEY 20, NORTH BALLARAT 20, East Point 16, Sebastopol 12, Melton 8, Ballarat 8, Bacchus Marsh 4
C GRADE
Sebastopol 40 d Darley 29
Bacchus Marsh 26 d North Ballarat 23
Ballarat 43 d Melton South 32
Lake Wendouree 46 d Melton 22
East Point 22 d Sunbury 18
LADDER: LAKE WENDOUREE 28, SUNBURY 28, SEBASTOPOL 24, BALLARAT 20, REDAN 20, MELTON 20, Darley 16, Melton South 16, East Point 8, Bacchus Marsh 8, North Ballarat 4
D GRADE
Darley 29 d Sebastopol 23
North Ballarat 42 d Bacchus Marsh 25
Ballarat 35 drew Melton South 35
Lake Wendouree 39 d Melton 17
East Point 35 d Sunbury 28
LADDER: LAKE WENDOUREE 32, EAST POINT 28, SUNBURY 24, NORTH BALLARAT 24, DARLEY 20, MELTON SOUTH 18, Ballarat 14, Sebastopol 12, Redan 12, Melton 4, Bacchus Marsh 4
E GRADE
Sebastopol 18 d Darley 7
North Ballarat 31 d Bacchus Marsh 16
Melton South 42 d Ballarat 9
Melton 30 d Lake Wendouree 29
Sunbury 32 d East Point 21
LADDER: MELTON SOUTH 32, LAKE WENDOUREE 28, MELTON 28, SUNBURY 24, SEBASTOPOL 16, NORTH BALLARAT 16, Darley 16, East Point 12, Redan 8, Ballarat 8, Bacchus Marsh 4
19-AND-UNDER
Darley 35 d Sebastopol 31
North Ballarat 72 d Bacchus Marsh 14
Ballarat 46 d Melton South 39
Lake Wendouree 69 d Melton 17
East Point 45 d Sunbury 29
LADDER: REDAN 32, DARLEY 28, EAST POINT 28, NORTH BALLARAT 20, MELTON SOUTH 20, LAKE WENDOUREE 16, Ballarat 16, Sunbury 16, Sebastopol 8, Bacchus Marsh 4, Melton 4
A GRADE
Bungaree 41 d Carngham-Linton 30
Daylesford 50 d Springbank 40
Buninyong 51 d Gordon 42
Dunnstown 50 d Waubra 37
Rokewood-Corindhap 55 d Skipton 43
Learmonth 77 d Clunes 37
Newlyn 38 d Ballan 37
Hepburn 55 d Beaufort 52
LADDER: LEARMONTH 32, SPRINGBANK 28, HEPBURN 28, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 26, BALLAN 24, NEWLYN 24, DAYLESFORD 22, BEAUFORT 20, Gordon 16, Buninyong 12, Bungaree 12, Carngham-Linton 12, Dunnstown 8, Clunes 8, Skipton 8, Creswick 4, Waubra 0
B GRADE
Bungaree 26 d Carngham-Linton 17
Springbank 44 d Daylesford 27
Gordon 38 d Buninyong 36
Dunnstown 32 d Waubra 19
Rokewood-Corindhap 48 d Skipton 36
Learmonth 57 d Clunes 16
Newlyn 25 d Ballan 22
Hepburn 49 d Beaufort 22
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 32, LEARMONTH 30, NEWLYN 28, GORDON 28, HEPBURN 24, BALLAN 20, BUNGAREE 20, BUNINYONG 18, Rokewood-Corindhap 18, Beaufort 16, Skipton 12, Creswick 10, Carngham-Linton 8, Daylesford 4, Dunnstown 4, Waubra 4, Clunes 4
C GRADE
Carngham-Linton 40 d Bungaree 28
Springbank 59 d Daylesford 19
Buninyong 37 d Gordon 32
Waubra 35 d Dunnstown 23
Rokewood-Corindhap 41 d Skipton 32
Learmonth 39 d Clunes 28
Ballan 22 d Newlyn 17
Hepburn 32 d Beaufort 26
LADDER: LEARMONTH 28, BUNGAREE 28, SPRINGBANK 24, BUNINYONG 24, WAUBRA 22, BEAUFORT 22, CARNGHAM-LINTON 22, BALLAN 20, Hepburn 20, Gordon 20, Rokewood-Corindhap16, Clunes 14, Newlyn 8, Dunnstown 8, Creswick 4, Skipton 4, Daylesford 0
D GRADE
Bungaree 26 d Carngham-Linton 14
Daylesford 31 d Springbank 22
Gordon 26 d Buninyong 19
Dunnstown 33 d Waubra 7
Rokewood-Corindhap 34 drew with Skipton 34
Clunes 35 d Learmonth 24
Ballan 29 d Newlyn 25
Hepburn 35 d Beaufort 24
LADDER: BALLAN 32, NEWLYN 28, LEARMONTH 28, GORDON 26, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 26, DUNNSTOWN 26, CLUNES 20, HEPBURN 20, Beaufort 16, Daylesford 14, Bungaree 14, Carngham-Linton 12, Springbank 12, Skipton 6, Creswick 4, Buninyong 0, Waubra 0
17/UNDER
Bungaree 32 d Carngham-Linton 18
Springbank 38 d Daylesford 10
Buninyong 33 d Gordon 30
Dunnstown 29 d Waubra 24
Skipton 34 d Rokewood-Corindhap 24
Learmonth 19 d Clunes 16
Ballan 27 d Newlyn 22
Hepburn 23 d Beaufort 20
LADDER: SKIPTON 32, BUNGAREE 32, HEPBURN 24, SPRINGBANK 24, BUNINYONG 24, LEARMONTH 20, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 20, NEWLYN 20, Gordon 16, Dunnstown 16, Clunes 16, Carngham-Linton 12, Ballan 12, Beaufort 8, Waubra 4, Creswick 4, Daylesford 0
15/UNDER
Carngham-Linton 35 d Bungaree 16
Springbank 32 d Daylesford 27
Gordon 30 d Buninyong 24
Waubra 30 d Dunnstown 15
Rokewood-Corindhap 19 d Skipton 18
Learmonth 21 drew with Clunes 21
Ballan 31 d Newlyn 21
Hepburn 17 d Beaufort 6
LADDER: ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 32, GORDON 32, LEARMONTH 26, NEWLYN 24, SKIPTON 22, BALLAN 20, CARNGHAM-LINTON 20, SPRINGBANK 20, Waubra 18, Clunes 16, Daylesford 12, Buninyong 12, Dunnstown 12, Hepburn 10, Creswick 4, Beaufort 4, Bungaree 0
13/UNDER
Carngham-Linton 19 d Bungaree 13
Daylesford 21 d Springbank 4
Buninyong 15 d Gordon 6
Waubra 47 d Dunnstown 7
Rokewood-Corindhap 27 d Skipton 21
Clunes 25 d Learmonth 17
Ballan 17 d Newlyn 10
Beaufort 43 d Hepburn 8
LADDER: WAUBRA 32, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 28, BEAUFORT 24, CARNGHAM-LINTON 24, BALLAN 22, DAYLESFORD 20, BUNGAREE 20, SKIPTON 18, Learmonth 16, Springbank 16, Hepburn 16, Dunnstown 12, Clunes 12, Newlyn 8, Creswick 4, Buninyong 4, Gordon 4
A GRADE
Avoca 59 d Campbells Creek 28
Carisbrook 60 d Talbot 35
Maldon 51 d Dunolly 45
Maryborough Giants 60 d Newstead 40
Natte Bealiba 74 d Trentham 20
Harcourt 40 d Navarre 34
LADDER: AVOCA 32, MARYBOROUGH 32, NATTE BEALIBA 28, CARISBROOK 24, LEXTON 20, MALDON 16, Trentahm 16, Navarre 16, Newstead 16, Talbot 8, Campbells Creek 8Harcourt 4, Dunolly 4
B GRADE
Avoca 51 d Campbells Creek 9
Carisbrook 47 d Talbot 17
Maldon 38 d Dunolly 23
Maryborough Giants 62 d Newstead 19
Natte Bealiba 61 d Trentham 12
Harcourt 26 d Navarre 25
LADDER: MARYBOROUGH GIANTS 32, AVOCA 28, CARISBROOK 28, NATTE BEALIBA 24, HARCOURT 24, LEXTON 20, Navarre 16, Maldon 12, Newstead 12, Talbot 8, Campbells Creek 8, Dunolly 4, Trentham 4
C GRADE
Avoca 58 d Campbells Creek 12
Carisbrook 43 d Talbot 19
Maldon 30 d Dunolly 16
Maryborough Giants 47 d Newstead 12
Natte Bealiba 39 d Trentham 19
Harcourt 40 d Navarre 26
LADDER: NATTE BEALIBA 32, MARYBOROUGH GIANTS 32, AVOCA 28, LEXTON 24, TRENTHAM 20, NEWSTEAD 20, Harcourt 16, Maldon 16, Navarre 12, Carisbrook 12, Campbells Creek 8, Talbot 4, Dunolly 0
17-AND-UNDER
Campbells Creek v Avoca
Carisbrook v Talbot
Maldon v Dunolly
Newstead v Maryborough Giants
Natte Bealiba v Trentham
Harcourt v Navarre
LADDER: Natte Bealiba 32, MARYBOROUGH GIANTS 30, MALDON 28, HARCOURT 24, AVOCA 20, NEWSTEAD 18, Carisbrook 16, Lexton 16, Navarre 16, Trentham 8, Talbot 8, Dunolly 4, Campbells Creek 4
15-AND-UNDER
Campbells Creek 22 d Avoca 20
Talbot 29 d Carisbrook 14
Dunolly 18 d Maldon 15
Maryborough Giants 30 d Newstead 17
Natte Bealiba 41 d Trentham 6
Harcourt 26 d Navarre 24
LADDER: NATTE BEALIBA 32, TALBOT 26, HARCOURT 24, MARYBOROUGH GIANTS 24, LEXTON 22, NAVARRE 20, Maldon 16, Carisbrook 16, Newstead 12, Dunolly 12, Campbells Creek 12, Avoca 4, Trentham 4
13-AND-UNDER
Avoca 23 d Campbells Creek 12
Carisbrook 29 d Talbot 19
Dunolly 53 d Maldon 5
Maryborough Giants 33 d Newstead 10
Natte Bealiba 47 d Trentham 0
Navarre 25 d Harcourt 3
LADDER: MARYBOROUGH GIANTS 32, AVOCA 32, NATTE BEALIBA 28, CARISBROOK 24, NAVARRE 20, NEWSTEAD 20, Talbot 16, Dunolly 16, Campbells Creek 12, Maldon 8, Lexton 8, Harcourt 45, Trentham 4
11-AND-UNDER
Avoca 16 d Campbells Creek 6
Talbot 11 d Carisbrook 1
Dunolly 18 d Maldon 4
Newstead 11 drew Maryborough Giants 11
Natte Bealiba v Trentham
Navarre 13 d Harcourt 2
LADDER: Not available
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.