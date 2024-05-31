FIXTURE RELEASE | Bulldogs AFLW set to return to Mars Stadium

Ballarat's Mars Stadium will once again host an AFLW clash in 2024, with the league confirming the game on October 27 between the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda.
The Bulldogs will be looking to rebound after a poor season in 2023 and have been handed what looks on paper to be an excellent draw across the 11 games of the season.
They face a series of teams which failed to make the finals last season, beginning their season at Manuka Oval in Canberra on August 31 against the GWS Giants.
The opening game will come just days after the Bulldogs men play the GWS Giants at Mars Stadium in the final home-and-away clash.
For the first time, the league has scheduled an 11-match season across 10 weeks with a run of mid-week games which will be played in round four.
These mid-week games will fall during the school holiday period, with the AFLW keen to find ways to attract more young fans to the games.
Each team has been scheduled two games for that week with the Bulldogs to face Brisbane on Wednesday September 18 and Collingwood on September 22.
