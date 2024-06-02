'Pick up a puppy dog': Man's bizarre excuse after driving unlicenced for 38th time

A man with 37 prior convictions for unlicenced driving has told officers he was "going to Maryborough to pick up a puppy dog" after he was yet again caught behind the wheel.
Justin Rosenow, 38, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 28, 2024, to a series of charges, including multiple driving offences.
On November 13, 2023, Rosenow was driving on Ballarat-Maryborough Road in Blowhard when he was pulled over by police.
The 38-year-old then returned a positive drug test to cannabis and methamphetamine.
When asked his reason for driving unlicenced and on drugs, Rosenow told officers he "was going to Maryborough to pick up a puppy dog".
Two months later, Rosenow was again caught behind the wheel while driving on Smythes Road in Delacombe.
Police intercepted the 38-year-old after he parked outside a house he had no connection with.
Rosenow again returned a positive drug test for cannabis and methamphetamine, after which he told officers he had smoked a "cone" about 30 minutes earlier.
On May 7, 2024, after seeing police, Rosenow jumped in his car and refused to stop when pursued by the officers.
The 38-year-old was arrested two days later, and a search of his car found methamphetamine and cannabis.
Rosenow was also depicted in Shell Sebastopol CCTV footage on April 30, filling the same car with about $70 of petrol, before driving away without paying.
Defence lawyer Tim Hancock said his client had a significant criminal history, but had found stable work and living conditions in recent years.
Unfortunately, Mr Hancock said a breakdown in Rosenow's relationship had seen him return to drug abuse and his old ways.
"It's extremely disappointing, he's incredibly upset he's back in this position that's quite familiar to him," he said.
Mr Hancock also said his client's sentence should be moderated as he had an intellectual disability, was "incredibly" remorseful and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
In response, magistrate Michelle Hodgson said Rosenow was an unsafe road user who had to make better decisions.
You are one of the few people getting sent to prison on driving matters- Magistrate Michelle Hodgson
"Your driving history alone is one of the worst I've ever seen," she said.
"You ignore licence orders, there's a reason why it's been suspended or disqualified a number of times."
During the sentencing, Rosenow broke down in tears over the video-link and told the court he didn't "want to be this person anymore".
He was sentenced to five months in prison with 19 days already served, and was fined $300.
If Rosenow had been found guilty at a contested hearing, Ms Hodgson said she would have imposed a 12 month prison term.
"You are one of the few people getting sent to prison on driving matters," she said.
"It's because there's so many of them, you simply can't get behind the wheel."
