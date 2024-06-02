The Courier
'Pick up a puppy dog': Man's bizarre excuse after driving unlicenced for 38th time

By Bryan Hoadley
June 3 2024 - 9:30am
Justin Rosenow pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to unlicenced and drug driving on multiple occassions between 2023 and 2024. Picture file
A man with 37 prior convictions for unlicenced driving has told officers he was "going to Maryborough to pick up a puppy dog" after he was yet again caught behind the wheel.

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

