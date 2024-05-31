CHFL R8 previews, big selection calls | ins and outs

Central Highlands Football League best and fairest Mitch Gilbert makes his first appearance for Skipton for the season on Saturday.
The 2021 Geoff Taylor Medallist is back after focusing on a distance running pursuit.
Gilbert is a big addition to a new-look midfield led by Aden Nestor, Jacob Maddock and Declan Phillips.
The Emus also regain experienced duo Ben Krol in defence and Andrew Pitson in attack to face Rokewood-Corindhap at Rokewood-Corindhap.
The Grasshoppers will be without star midfielder Mack Rivett, who is overseas, while forward/midfielder Matthieu Brehaut's season is over after having a knee injury confirmed as a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.
ROUND eight is highlighted by the appearance of Richmond great Trent Cotchin for Ballan against Newlyn at Newlyn.
He has been named on a half back flank.
Northern Territory-based Mitch Musgrove is out, being unavailable.
NEWLYN defender Jackson Starcevich faces surgery to repair a badly dislocated ankle.
While he escaped a fracture in the season-ending injury, Starcevich suffered significant ligament and other associated damage against Hepburn.
He has the leg in a cast.
The Cats have also lost Josh Milne (shoulder) after an incident at training on Tuesday.
Will Lund is back from an early season suspension.
SPRINGBANK and Daylesford have significant inclusions for their encounter at Wallace.
Big game player Todd Finco is back after missing two matches.
Joel Maher is another big inclusion, but the winless Tigers continue to be hit by injuries with coach Andre Challis, Kieran Maher and Shannon Donegan all missing.
Daylesford regains important duo Matt Dean and Andrew Panayi.
IZAAC Grant is a big inclusion for Hepburn as it faces Beaufort at Hepburn.
He is back after missing one game with a leg issue and returns with veteran Dan O'Halloran, while Ned Johns (wrist), Billy Ward (shoulder) and Jack Blackburn (unavailable) are back.
O'Halloran returns to play help mark Andy McKay's 300th game.
O'Halloran was playing when McKay arrived at Hepburn as a youngster almost two decades ago.
at Ballan, Saturday 2.30pm
Last met: round 15 - Cats 13.13 (91) d Blues 5.7 (37)
Ballan 12th (2 wins, 5 losses)
Newlyn 3rd (4 wins, 2 draws, 1 bye)
Selection: Cats
Trent Cotchin will be the focal point of this contest.
Ballan has been playing some solid football and coach Harley Bongart makes no secret of the fact that he is disappointed not to have at least another two wins on top of the two the Blues have.
Newlyn has all the makings of being a top four team, but with two of its games abandoned before half-time the Cats have not had a chance to show that yet.
Their win over Skipton was impressive, but there is nothing else to go on.
Bongart gets a smile on his face when talking how difficult visiting teams are finding it to adapt to Ballan's small ground and he is hoping Newlyn will have the same trouble.
CHANGES INCLUDE
BALLAN
In: Trent Cotchin (Carlton Draft - Richmond AFL)
Out: Mitch Musgrove (unavailable)
NEWLYN
In: Will Lund, Jack Lee
Out: Jackson Starcevich (ankle), Josh Milne (shoulder)
at Snake Valley, Saturday 2.30pm
Last met: semi-finals, 2023 - Demons 12.7 (79) d Saints 8.18 (66)
Carngham-Linton 7th (4 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Bungaree 1st (7 wins 0 losses)
Selection: Demons
Bungaree is rightly being touted as the premiership favourite.
Win this one and the Demons will further reinforce this status.
It will be another test for Bungaree with a number of first choice players still out, but an even bigger one for the Saints.
Carngham-Linton has not reached any great heights, with its form fluctuating.
What it has shown though is that when they are on the Saints are once again looking the goods.
If they cannot win, it is going to be important to finish within touching distance of Bungaree.
CHANGES INCLUDE
CARNGHAM-LINTON
In: Patrick Martin, Josh Pound, Fraser Davies
Out: Marcus Picken (concussion), Charlie Lloyd (ankle), Jack Faull
BUNGAREE
In: Nick Sardo (debut - under-18), Dillon Benton, Isaac Quick
Out: Jackson Murphy, Dallas Martin, Clay Bilney
at Wallace, Saturday 2.30pm
Last met: round 6, 2023 - Tigers 22.16 (148) d Bulldogs 5.8 (38)
Springbank 16th (6 losses, 0 wins, 1 bye)
Daylesford 2nd (6 wins, 1 loss)
Selection: Bulldogs
Daylesford should get back to winning form against a Springbank which continues to struggle.
Injuries have not been kind to the Tigers, but other teams have gone through similar issues - including Daylesford.
Springbank's fall from grace is the biggest puzzle of the season so far.
It is bewildering, with no obvious answers as to why it has slipped so far.
CHANGES INCLUDE
SPRINGBANK
In: Todd Finco, Flynn Donegan, Joel Maher, Tom O'Loughlin (debut), Alex Wethling,
Out: Andrew Challis (hamstring), Pat Glanford (hamstring), Kieran Maher (hamstring), James Bawden Shannon Donegan
DAYLESFORD
In: Matt Dean, Andrew Panayi, Jacob Whelan
Out: Tom Hunt, Sam O'Brien, Jeremy Steen
at Gordon, Saturday 2.30pm
Last met: round 6, 2023 - Eagles 18.18 (126) d Bombers 7.9 (51)
Gordon 5th (5 wins, 1 loss, 1 bye)
Buninyong 6th (4 wins, 1 draw, 2 losses)
Selection: Eagles
This is a real opportunity for Buninyong.
The Bombers have set their season up nicely with early wins having them comfortably inside the top eight.
A win here would be icing on the cake going into the long weekend break.
It is a pity Buninyong is without its NT trio, but there is a lot to like about the way Jack Robertson is leading the defence and Jacob Coxall influence in attack.
Gordon is yet to find a settled line-up.
The Eagles have had a constant turnover of some of their leading lights, but they keep finding a way to win - the sign of a team ready to make a real run at a third premiership in a row.
Gordon's biggest absentee right now is arguable veteran forward Brendan Sutcliffe, who misses a second match after dislocating a finger against Bungaree.
He has been a great target in attack and leaves a lot to Adam Toohey to do.
CHANGES INCLUDE
GORDON
In: Mick Nolan, Luke Gunnell, Jack Curnow
Out: Jarryd Graham (overseas), Mark Gunnell (unavailable), Harry Biggs (unavailable), Jock Mauriks
BUNINYONG
In: Jack Atkinson, Luke Van Rooy, Fraser Hunt
Out: Matt Motlop (unavailable), Ankin Lewis (unavailable), Archie Eichler
at Rokewood, Saturday 2.30pm
Last met: round 14, 2023 - Emus 16.9 (105) d Grasshoppers 9.9 (63)
Rokewood-Corindhap 11th (2 wins, 5 losses)
Skipton 4th (5 wins, 1 loss, 1 bye)
Selection: Emus
Skipton is looking the goods.
The Emus look even better with Andrew Pitson, Mitch Gilbert and Ben Krol back.
They have a wealth of riches and so many options when looking at on-ball combinations and exactly how to structure its forward line around Matt Cullinan and Rhys Monuments.
A Skipton win keeps it firmly in the top four.
It has been a different story for the Grasshoppers, which are not helped by the unavailability of marquee recruit Mack Rivett.
They have not got their season going at all and will have to produce something out of the box to get in striking distance of their long-time rival.
CHANGES INCLUDE
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
In: Geoff Jolly, Will Hamer, Joel Bragagnolo, Patrick Haberfield
Out: Mack Rivett (overseas), Loki Baker Radford, Jayden Hayes, Jaylan White
SKIPTON
In: Andrew Pitson Mitch Gilbert, Ben Krol
Out: Liam Cullinan, Will Beever, Bailey Meek
Hepburn, Dunnstown and Learmonth can take their fluctuating fortunes to the Central Highlands Football League mid-season break on winning note.
Floating at the bottom end and just outside the top eight, each should cash in on favourable fixtures at an important time in the season as teams pause and take stock.
Hepburn will certainly be fresh for a home encounter against Beaufort on Saturday after its clash with Newlyn lasted less than a quarter before being called off, although there was still time for Billy Ward to suffer a shoulder injury.
Hepburn has also lost Ned Johns to a recurring wrist problem, while Jack Blackburn is unavailable owing to work commitments.
The Burras will also be inspired to succeed for club great Andy McKay, who celebrates his 300th senior appearance for the club.
Beaufort is coming off a bye, but it is not getting any easier for the winless Crows as they battle to defy the odds.
Dunnstown should be too accomplished for Waubra at Dunnstown and Learmonth regain some confidence against an out-of-sorts Clunes at Clunes
The Lakies, which lose youngster Tom Mitchell with concussion, hardly had a look-in against Skipton, but it was not for want of trying.
They were simply out-classed as the Emus took the match out of its hands. Learmonth simply did not have the answers.
In contrast, Clunes did not fire against Ballan and disappointed.
Ninth-placed Dunnstown is confident its form has been better than its record suggests and a fighting win over Buninyong will have provided a timely boost as it strives to stay on the heels of the top eight.
The Towners regain Nick Byrne, but have chosen to rest defender Pat Britt.
at Dunnstown, Saturday 2.30pm
Last met: round 16, 2023 - Towners 25.17 (167) d Roos 11.6 (72)
Dunnstown 9th (3 wins, 4 losses)
Waubra 15th (2 wins, 5 losses)
Selection: Towners
CHANGES INCLUDE
DUNNSTOWN
In: Nick Byrne
Out: Pat Britt (managed)
WAUBRA
No change
at Clunes, Saturday 2.30pm
Last met: round 5, 2023 - Lakies 11.14 (80) d Magpies 9.9 (63)
Clunes 13th (2 wins, 4 losses, 1 bye)
Learmonth 10th (3 wins, 4 losses)
Selection: Lakies
CHANGES INCLUDE
CLUNES
In: Nick Clarke
Out: Connor Thar (Lara)
LEARMONTH
In: Jason Rae, Tom Martin, James Laidlaw
Out Tom Mitchell (concussion), Olly Ross, Matt McKenna
at Hepburn, Saturday 2.30pm
Last met: round 14, 2023 - Burras 28.16 (184) d Crows 6.7 (43)
Hepburn 8th (3 wins, 1 draw, 3 losses)
Beaufort 17th (0 wins, 6 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Burras
CHANGES INCLUDE
HEPBURN
In: Izaac Grant, Dan O'Halloran, Nathaniel Lowe
Out: Ned Johns (wrist), Billy Ward (shoulder), Jack Blackburn (unavailable)
BEAUFORT
In: Kyle Johannesen, Riley Tuddenham, Dempsey Wenn
Out: Lachlan Fraser, Tim Haase, Alex Gerrard
