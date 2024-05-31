FRIDAY FOOTY FRENZY | We preview a huge weekend of football

Another huge weekend of football and netball is upon us and sports team of David Brehaut and Greg Gliddon are once again here to take you through a massive round eight of football in both the CHFL and BFNL.
In the round eight edition of 'Friday Footy Frenzy' brought to you Sheds and Shades by Design, our sports team discuss the imminent return to the field of three-time Richmond AFL premiership skipper, and Brownlow Medalist Trent Cotchin as he prepares to line-up for Ballan, as part of the Carlton Draft promotion.
Cotchin will be hoping to help the Blues overcome a Newlyn side which is desperate to get some footy into it, having had two games called off this season due to untimely injuries.
In the BFNL, all eyes will be on clash between East Point and Sunbury at Eastern Oval with top spot on the line.
Catch our live stream of the Ballan versus Newlyn clash on Saturday afternoon from 2.25pm.
