There used to be shame: how this gold coin cafe is creating welcoming vibes

THERE was an added buzz in a little-known cafe off Main Road when celebrity chef and toastie aficionado Tim Bone walked in and started cooking.
What had been a space where people mostly came to collect food packages with little interaction has become a community hub filled with talking and laughter.
The Salvation Army Ballarat ministry assistant Emily Howard said there used to be a shame factor in people coming into the centre. That had quickly disappeared. Volunteers were event surprised to see so many cafe-goers interacting Tim Bone and grilling him on his sandwich grillings.
Cafe@102, inside the Salvos' base, is open to everyone with orders the cost of a gold coin donation.
Tradies and walking groups in the area often pop in and slap down a monetary note or two for their lunch.
Ms Howard said this was a less obvious way of paying it forward and helping to cover meals for those who might not be able to pay much that week.
Food in the cafe is donated, topped up with extra purchases like meat and cheese from funding such as the community Red Shield Appeal and the upcoming Ballarat Winter Appeal.
This formed part of Bone's brief: to demonstrate how to make a good toastie with whatever was on handy. Nothing fancy.
Ms Howard said this was what she liked to see - conversation starters.
"We only started last year but since we've started making lunches, we're noticing more community connections and have between 80 and 100 people coming through our doors each day," Ms Howard said.
"...It's really lit up the place. I even feel people are more open to ask questions. Before, to me, it felt a bit awkward."
There are board games and a community puzzle for those who might want to linger. Some people just pop in for a coffee.
For April, who has cancer, this is a "good chance to get out of the house". April has developed shaky hands and is unable to cook for herself.
She said the cafe was a safe place to have a warm and nutritious meal - celebrity advice was a bonus.
Bernadette, who was enjoying lunch with April when The Courier visited, agreed the food was "excellent" but she came for the company and honesty.
"This cafe helps people who are in need and shows love, respect and kindness to all human beings." Bernadette said. "No judgement."
Johnny told The Courier a pop into the cafe had helped break up his day since his wife had died.
Cafe volunteers work alongside those who are looking to build barista experience or retail skills in the adjoining op shop. This creates a bustling environment with servers bringing out meals on homely trays.
Posters on the wall, including inspirational quotes, change seasonally and often become available to buy in the op shop next door.
Any left-over food is frozen and packaged for emergency relief.
Ms Howard said this was all about making the most of everything they could.
In the one year since the cafe has opened, Ms Howard said there was still a perception you had to meet "certain criteria" to dine in.
But everyone was welcome for a warm meal.
