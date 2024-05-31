Man charged after alleged shooting in Smythes Creek

A 29-year-old man was charged after allegedly shooting a gun in the air outside a "premises" in Smythes Creek.
Police allege the man shot the gun about 6.10am on Invicta Drive on May 31.
A Victoria Police Media spokesperson said he was arrested and charged with assaulting police, possessing a firearm, using a firearm in a populous place, conduct endangering serious injury, and "various other firearm offences".
"He was bailed to the Ballarat Magistrate's Court," they said in a statement.
"No one was injured during the incident."
Ambulance Victoria confirmed no paramedics were sent to the area at the time, and neither the CFA or FRV were called.
