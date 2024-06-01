An idea to improve Ballarat's bus routes

Narelle Dare
We need cross-town buses plus more buses to Centrelink.
For anyone that doesn't live in Wendouree but requires Centrelink Services you are looking at two buses or a bus, then train, then walk which not everybody is capable of.
Then you have to do the same trip in reverse to get home again.
To drive from Sebastopol to Centrelink you are looking at 15-20 minutes.
By bus you are looking at 1.5 hours.
Bill Bourke-Finn
While you are reviewing the system, how about looking at the payment system.
Hardly anyone pays at present. It is a joke.
I can be on a bus with ten others and I am the only paying customer.
It may be easier for PTV to review it if they had accurate data about who is using the system.
An alternative might be to make the whole public transport in Ballarat free of charge
Gary Smith
Changing intervention order laws might save the courts some time and money but I doubt that it will save any lives.
To a determined woman beater the intervention order is nothing more than a piece of paper.
Just as criminals ignore bail guidelines (and continue to commit crimes), intervention orders can be ignored.
It seems to me that way too much time and money is spent on the symptoms of crime rather than the cause.
Glenn Creelman
What a wonderful service. Thank you to the caring workers.
Patrick Hockey
Great call. A good outlet for blokes to chat freely also, Tough Guy Book Club has two chapters meeting in Ballarat at 7pm on the first Wednesday of the month for a brew.
Check us out online. Through a chat about books we end up chatting about life and the rest of it too.
Beer and books. What's not to like? And of course soft drink is okay too.
Jennifer Beacham
The response from Hepburn Shire is totally inadequate.
It does not explain why so much council controlled land inside the town boundaries lies undeveloped.
Where is the asset register listing this land on the council website.
It does not explain how the old police station and residence could stay empty for 15 years although this huge block was offered to the council by the state government for $500,000 (half its market value) and ideal for development so close to the main street.
The Daylesford-Hepburn boundary already stretches 12km about twice the area of most towns of this size.
Let's deal with these questions before we go down the path of the lazy solution.
