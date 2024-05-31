CHFL abandoned under-18 match leads to four players being suspended

Four players have been suspended after being reported in a Central Highlands Football League under-18 match abandoned owing to on-field behaviour.
The Creswick and Carngham-Linton fixture at Creswick on Saturday, May 25, was called off by umpires early in the first half.
The CHFL confirmed one Carngham-Linton player was suspended for a total of five matches on two charges.
He was banned for three games on a striking charge and another two for having directed abuse towards an umpire.
The bans will be served cumulatively.
A second Carngham-Linton player was suspended for three matches for striking and a third for two matches on a striking charge.
A Creswick player will serve a two-match ban, also on a striking charge.
With the match abandoned before half-time, each team has been awarded two premiership points in accordance with AFL Victoria rules.
Carngham-Linton has informed the CHFL that owing to a shortage of players caused by unavailability, injuries and suspensions, it will forfeit its under-18 game against Bungaree at Snake Valley on Saturday.
The Saints forfeited a round five match against Springbank.
