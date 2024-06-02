Triple-AFL premiership player Josh Gibson's niggling issue

BALLARAT-based triple AFL premiership player Josh Gibson is focused on tackling a niggling health issue with a grassroots company that made its name in veterinary health products.
Mr Gibson has been working on a natural-based anti-inflammatory product in a bid to help people avoid painkillers.
He is encouraging people to talk to health professionals for alternatives to just putting up with mild joint pain.
This comes in the wake of Mr Gibson's 225-AFL game career - first rookied to North Melbourne then a high-decorated game as a defender with Hawthorn in its premiership era and netting all-Australian selection in 2015.
After retiring in 2017, Mr Gibson made celebrity television appearances and agreed to a couple of seasons with Ballarat Swans in the Ballarat Football Netball League after, as legend goes, he was spotted at Lake Wendouree one day.
As a footballer, Mr Gibson said he had his share of pains but some had lingered well after hanging up his boots.
"I suffer arthritis in my big toe and a finger I've had surgery on," Mr Gibson said. "What we've identified is people are struggling with the same issues I've got - they mask the pain and favour other body parts.
"I've found driving with a sore finger on my right hand that I'm using the left more to grip the steering wheel.
"I took up long distance running and found I was not continually taking big strides."
Mr Gibson, who lives near Newlyn, had been working with Interpath Global, the 2010 Commerce Ballarat business of the year. Their focus had been on products to protect animal joints, particularly in dogs and horses, having been heavily involved in campdrafting about the region.
The company shifted to a focus on helping humans relieve mild join pains with modern anti-inflammatories.
This is something Mr Gibson has become passionate about during his football career.
"You learn a lot playing football. There is a time when you need to take pain killers but here are also times when you don't want to take them, especially in football when you understand anti-inflammatories and are mindful of their impact," Mr Gibson said.
"I would look to research and find products that were scientifically proven to help.
"I have been educated in so many injuries and surgeries and what I have to do to stay on top of my rehab...you need to know what you're putting in your body."
Mr Gibson is the business development manager for Interpath's human product arm Epijoint.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.