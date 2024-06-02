Heritage delays for Lydiard Street level crossing project

V/Line say a heritage permit application is the reason behind a year-long delay for a long awaited Ballarat rail project.
The Lydiard Street level crossing upgrade was one project in the most recent state government budget to be delayed - with its completion date pushed back to the fourth quarter of 2024 - 25.
This comes after the project faced delays a year earlier under the 2023-24 state budget, due to "heritage and signalling element complexities".
In July 2023, V/Line provided an options report to Heritage Victoria for the level crossing, drawing on feedback from its earlier consultation process.
Options explored included whether or not to reintegrate the heritage style swinging gates, or leave the current boom style gates at the crossing.
A V/Line spokesperson has since revealed Heritage Victoria has requested a new permit application from V/Line to "explore the implementation of the options identified as most feasible" for the site.
"V/Line submitted an options report to Heritage Victoria last year and following discussions, will lodge a permit application as required," a V/Line spokesperson said.
"The application will be given public notice by Heritage Victoria and the community will have an opportunity to lodge submission on the proposal at that time."
The project to rebuild the intersection came about after the southern pair of heritage swinging gates at the crossing were destroyed by a runaway train in May 2020.
A report from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau concluded the train's brakes were not operating correctly at the time, leading to it running through Ballarat station at 100km/h.
The crash left Lydiard Street closed for about 18 months, with V/Line ultimately installing boom-style gates to allow the road to reopen.
The state government spent $11.5 million on reopening the intersection - but as part of a Heritage Victoria permit, options for including the heritage gates in the station precinct needed to be explored.
V/Line's options report assessed five possible outcomes for the crossing and came back with two "viable" options, neither of which would see the return of the heritage swinging gates.
Of the two "viable" options, one proposal backed by PTV and V/Line would see the heritage gates put up in an educational display near the Ballarat train station, away from the level crossing.
The second option proposes to leave the heritage gates in a static position at the crossing, but use the modern boomgates - similar to the level crossing at Humffray Street North, near Bakery Hill.
Save our Station campaigner Gerald Jenzen has been in favour of returning the heritage gates and said both outcomes were unsatisfactory.
He said he was disappointed to see the project delayed another year, calling it a ploy by the state government to "make people forget about the original gates" at the crossing.
"I guess what they are doing is that they are hoping the longer it goes on the less people are going to remember the gates and hope that it will all go away and they'll leave the booms there," Mr Jenzen said.
"V/Line and some of the councillors are saying that the gates are unsafe, well, they are only unsafe because a train hit them, it was the train's fault not the gates' fault."
Mr Jenzen is still awaiting the result of a Freedom of Information request he lodged last year with the state government, for documents pertaining to the gates' community consultation process.
He has also lodged a FOI request for data around car collisions with boom barriers, to make the argument as to why the heritage swinging gates would be just as safe.
