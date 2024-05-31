Matt Ives discusses the ups and downs of the craft beer scene

Aunty Jacks brewer Matt Ives sits down with The Courier to discuss the similarities between his day job and dance training, in preparation for the Ballarat Foundation's Dancing with our Stars.
I got into brewing kind of the traditional way. I made my own beer at home for a few years before realising there's a lot more to it than I perhaps thought, like dancing I guess.
You can muck around at home with brewing and dancing and then realise that it's a lot harder than you might have thought.
I took an opportunity to work in a craft beer brewery a few years ago and then we returned back from living interstate.
We decided I had so much fun doing that, why don't I make it a job.
Now I have been doing it professionally for eight and a half years.
The first couple of years were all about booming growth.
A lot more entrances into the craft beer market and a lot more understanding from the customers as to craft beer not just being pointy end boutique, but simply smaller batch brewing.
Obviously, we had a bit of a hiccup in the middle of those eight and a half years, a little bit of an economic downturn lately and that's sort of seen a little bit of the opposite occur.
Breweries are starting to become a little less creative, or a little less outgoing, to try and recapture some of the market that might have moved away from craft beers.
So it's a little bit of a challenging time. It just means we need to be a little bit smarter about how we negotiate the craft beer scene at the moment.
I love creating and being able to take the raw ingredients from different materials to a finished product that people just enjoy without thinking about it.
Knowing they're enjoying something I've produced ... I think it's just a really rewarding role.
There's a little bit of OCD in terms of getting each batch exactly the same, a little bit of repetition.
That blend of art and science, creativity versus structure. I think that's where I like to thrive.
I really prefer the malt characters. Sometimes it means darker, but it doesn't need to. Sometimes it means sweeter, but it doesn't need to.
It's usually some of those unexplored flavours in that malt spectrum - toffee, biscuit and chocolate.
Having said that I also am a bit of a hop head.
We've been very fortunate to have Luv-a-Duck come on board.
As a fairly new member of the Ballarat food manufacturing scene, they have their new facility out in BWEZ and they're really looking to engage with Ballarat a little bit more and get duck in people's minds and on the menus.
We're having a blitz next week through four of our venues where each night we'll be celebrating a duck product.
I'll be going around, spruiking the duck and helping to raise a bit of extra donations toward the foundation.
I knew it was looked upon as really, really helpful in the community, but I didn't quite understand how far that really goes.
I knew that they were there to help complement the lives of those who are perhaps struggling a little bit.
I've known them for their Dancing with the Stars in the past but also the Run for a Cause event.
Sadly no, dancing to me is an extreme sport, so running is too far-fetched for a brewer's body like mine.
I'm having fun doing it, but I've learned just how low my baseline of dancing has been.
Its certainly easier with Shelley, she's a great instructor, and my partner Vanessa Powell has been holding my hand every step of the way.
Luckily for myself and for the Ballarat Foundation, I'm happy to make a fool of myself.
So even if I'm not quite as polished on the night, I think it will still be fun.
