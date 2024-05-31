Everything you need to know for White Night on Saturday June 1

The state government anticipates there will be thousands of people attending White Night on Saturday, June 1 and no cars are allowed in the precinct.
There will be minimal car parking in the surrounding streets, so organisers are encouraging residents to use dedicated White Night buses.
If you are planning to get there early, the best place to park would be the Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre.
There is an express bus every 30 minutes from 5.30pm which will take you to the Ballarat Station.
From 8.30pm there are buses running every 30 minutes on four dedicated White Night routes.
Each of these depart and arrive from Ballarat Station.
Bus route one goes out to Lucas, bus two is in Wendouree, bus three is for Black Hill and Brown Hill and bus four goes to Sebastopol.
See the interactive map below.
These buses will run until 1am and are free.
You will not be able to ride an e-scooter in the event precinct.
Regular train services are running until 9pm. The last regular service will depart Ballarat Train Station at 9.12pm.
There will then be two additional trains especially for White Night, leaving Ballarat Station at 10.23 and 11.55pm.
There will be additional coaches from Ballarat Station to Melbourne at 12.30am and 1.00am.
Once you are in the events precinct the buildings will be lit with work from more than 100 artists.
See this interactive map below for the art, food and music locations.
If you are trying to escape the cold, there are four exhibitions inside.
Want to be a part of the art? Next to the train station Itinerant Spirits in the Good Shed will be encouraging visitors to contribute to a chalk mural.
Itinerant Spirits marketing manager Ashley Lofton said she could not wait to see the city in lights.
"White Night is such a great thing for the community, it involves all ages and the buildings are so beautiful," she said.
If you want food on the go, there will be a food truck precinct on Doveton Street.
This will include Lilly Wright's Flying Chillies and Mrs Browne Bakes.
Other food venues in the precinct will be open. Some, like Campana's, will be offering a set drink and snack menu for walk is from 5pm.
Others are offering pre-booked sit down meals.
There will be three music stages for White Night, one on the corner Sturt and Armstrong Street called Evening Star.
Another on the corner of Lydiard and Mair Street called Last Chance and Rosie the Caravan Stage will be on Doveton Street North
