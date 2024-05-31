The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Free

Everything you need to know for White Night on Saturday June 1

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
May 31 2024 - 6:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
White Night in Ballarat in 2019. Picture by Craig Holloway
White Night in Ballarat in 2019. Picture by Craig Holloway

How to get there

The state government anticipates there will be thousands of people attending White Night on Saturday, June 1 and no cars are allowed in the precinct.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.