White Night: Everything you need to know

It's Emily Sweet here, managing editor of The Courier with today's top stories as curated by our news team.
Are you heading along to White Night tonight?
Tens of thousands are expected in the city for the major event. Reporter Nieve Walton has compiled a guide to everything you need to know - where to park (hint - there will be buses running), where to eat and what to see.
It's the first time since 2019 White Night has been held in the CBD, with venues capitalising on the crowds tonight.
Meanwhile, Melanie Whelan reports that doctors across the region are being called on to skill up in better identifying and understanding family violence.
The Grampians region - which takes in the Central Highlands, Pyrenees and Wimmera - has far higher rates of gendered violence that the state average, Women's Health Grampians has reported.
In some communities these rates are double the average.
In the footy, Central Highlands Football League fans are expected to pack Ballan Recreation Reserve to watch Brownlow medallist and three-time Richmond premiership captain Trent Cotchin line up for the Blues, as the side takes on Newlyn in round eight.
CHFL expert David Brehaut will bring you our live coverage today from 2.25pm, in partnership with Sheds & Shades by Design and Redwood Entertainment.
Have a great weekend.
Emily Sweet, managing editor.
