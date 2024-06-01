The Couriersport
FOOTBALL GALLERY | All the best photos of Trent Cotchin's return to the field

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 2 2024 - 9:56am, first published 7:47am
It was a massive day down at Ballan for the return to football of three-time Richmond premiership captain Trent Cotchin as he lined up with the Blues as part of the Carlton Draft promotion.

