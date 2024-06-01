FOOTBALL GALLERY | All the best photos of Trent Cotchin's return to the field

It was a massive day down at Ballan for the return to football of three-time Richmond premiership captain Trent Cotchin as he lined up with the Blues as part of the Carlton Draft promotion.
Cotchin was the star attraction on a massive day for the Ballan club when they took on Newlyn.
The Courier's Lachlan Bence went along and captured all the action. Here are his photos.
And if you want to see how Cotchin went, you can watch the replay of our live stream.
Want to purchase a photo? Email syndication@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.