BFNL WRAP | East Point affirms its premiership credentials

EAST Point has made a grand statement, inflicting the first defeat of the season on Sunbury and moving to within percentage of the top of the Ballarat Football Netball League ladder.
The Kangaroos pulled away in an engrossing contest in the second half winning 16.6 (102) to 12.10 (82) with Bryson McDougall leading the way with five goals for the winners.
Jordan and Matthew Johnston each booted three for the winners as well as the Kangaroos kicked six goals to two in the third quarter to put a break on the contest.
For Sunbury, Mitch McLean kicked four while Jake Sutton continued his great season in front of goals with three.
Melton moved back to the top of the ladder with a huge win over Lake Wendouree.
The Bloods were rarely troubled in their 23.9 (147) to 4.6 (30) win. Braedan Kight booted seven for the winners while Liam Carter kicked three.
The game was all over at half time with Melton leading by 52 points, having conceded just one goal for the contest.
The Lakers have fallen well short of both Sunbury and now Melton in recent weeks and will need to regroup over the bye round for their big shot against Melton South the following weeks.
Speaking of Melton South, the Panthers could not find the middle of the sticks in their heavy defeat at the hands of Ballarat.
Like Melton against Lake Wendouree, the Swans held a 50-point break at half time, before hitting arguably their best form of the season to date in the second half to win 22.16 (148) to 2.8 (20).
It was an overall effort from the Swans in front of the sticks with six players kicking multiple goals, with Zak Rinaldi's four leading the way.
The other two matches were close with both Darley and North Ballarat surviving huge scares to defeat Sebastopol and Bacchus Marsh respectively.
Darley could not get its game going against Sebastopol and led by just eight points at the last change, before doing enough in the final quarter to win 10.9 (69) to 7.8 (50).
For the Burra they can head into the bye full of confidence that they appear to have turned their season around with a big win last week and a more than competitive performance against one of the top teams of the competitoin.
The final match saw North Ballarat also score a 19-point win, again just doing enough in the last quarter to deny Bacchus Marsh 11.13 (79) to 9.6 (60).
Just one point separated the sides at half time and North held just a two goal lead at the last change, but were always a little bit more solid when it mattered to score a solid win.
