BFNL WRAP | East Point affirms its premiership credentials

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
June 1 2024 - 5:58pm
Bryson McDougall kicked five for East Point in the win over Sunbury. Picture by Lachlan Bence
EAST Point has made a grand statement, inflicting the first defeat of the season on Sunbury and moving to within percentage of the top of the Ballarat Football Netball League ladder.

