CHFL R8 wrap: Cotchin stars, Buninyong, Carngham-Linton step up | details

Three-time Richmond premiership captain Trent Cotchin gave spectators what they hoped for and more in his one-off appearance for Ballan in Central Highlands Footbal League.
While the Blues were no match for the unbeaten Newlyn at Ballan on Saturday, Cotchin played the tough in-and-under brand he became known for in his 306 AFL games with the Tigers to shine.
He kicked four of Ballan's five goals - the last two in quick succession in the dying minutes of the match.
Newlyn took the honours by 46 points and for coach Jarrett Giampaolo go to the King's Birthday long weekend break with an unblemished record and in third position.
Cats midlfielder Sean Willmott set tone with a stand-out best-on-ground.
NEWLYN remains the only undefeated team after eight rounds afters Carngham-Linton brought Bungaree's run to an end at Snake Valley.
The Saints produced one of their best performances since their rejuvenation strarted last season - crushing Bungaree by 53 points.
Carngham-Linton raced away to a 31-point lead in the opening quarter and did not give the Demons look-in in a perfect 200th game celebration for Justin O'Brien, who was also named its best.
On a big day for the O'Brien family, Nick booted seven goals.
BUNINYONG also had its most significant win in a few season against reigning premier Gordon.
It was the Eagles' second loss at home, with the margins 13 points.
Gordon had the start it was looking for to lead by 23 points, but trhe Bombers quickly replies and after tight third term kicked away.
SKIPTON produced a huge last quarter to overrun Rokewood-Corindhap with a seven-goal last quarter to win by 31 points at Rokewood.
The Grasshoppers led by seven points at the last change, but stopped to a walk.
Tom Cullinan and Rhys Monument again proved a dominant force in front of goals with five and four majors respectively.
ANDY McKay celebratedn his 300th game for Hepburn with nine goals for Hepburn.
Beaufort was no match, losing by 169 points at Hepburn.
IN other games, Daylesford fended off Springbank by 22 points, Dunnstown downed Waubra by 74 points and Learmonth beat Clunes by 60 points.
BUNGAREE remains on top of the ladder, but only by percentage from Daylesford.
The top eight has tightened up and the leading top 10 teams have put a space on the rest of the competition.
BUNGAREE 28 172.89
DAYLESFORD 28, 134.27
NEWLYN 24, 286.26
SKIPTON 24, 170.6
BUNINYONG 22, 116.45
CARNGHAM-LINTON 20, 142.64
GORDON 20, 126.97
HEPBURN 18, 165.38
Dunnstown 16, 110.92
Learmonth 16, 101.49
Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 93.67
Ballan 8, 70.18
Clunes 8, 68.53
Creswick 8, 65.25
Waubra 8, 53.16
Springbank 0, 65.21
Beaufort 0, 27.57
Hepburn 31.15 (201)
Beaufort 4.8 (32)
GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 9, J.Clarke 7, M.Banner 3, N.Lowe 2, I.Grant 2, Q.Butt 2, B.Mckay 2; Beaufort:
BEST - Hepburn: B.Mckay, T.Brown, A.McKay, J.Clarke, J.Cook, M.Mckay; Beaufort: H.Slater, F.Carnes, M.Wilson, C.Mahony, J.McDermott, R.Tuddenham
Skipton 1.4 4.7 6.11 13.13 (91)
Rokewood Corindhap 1.3 6.5 8.6 9.6 (60)
GOALS - Skipton: T.Cullinan 5, R.Monument 4, A.Pitson 1, J.Draffin 1, J.Wilson 1, P.Graham 1; Rokewood Corindhap: R.Aikman 4, M.Lockyer 3, C.Barrenger 1, L.Philp 1
BEST - Skipton: D.Phillips, M.Cullinan, P.Graham, J.Peters, J.Maddock, M.Walsh; Rokewood Corindhap: T.Lamb, Z.Jenkins, R.Aikman, L.Philp, M.Lockyer, B.Ferguson
Buninyong 1.2 6.4 8.7 12.9 (81)
Gordon 5.1 6.3 8.4 10.8 (68)
GOALS - Buninyong: A.Domic 3, J.Rodgers 2, L.Stewart 2, J.Ottavi 2, E.Kuchel 1, J.Coxall 1, B.Marchant 1; Gordon: B.Veale 3, A.Toohey 3, L.Payne 2, E.Crackel 1, T.Murphy 1
BEST - Buninyong: J.Robertson, A.Domic, J.Ottavi, L.Atkinson, M.Warner, J.Coxall; Gordon: B.Veale, G.Clifford, A.Toohey, J.Lampi, L.Gunnell, E.Crackel
Carngham-Linton 6.3 9.5 13.11 18.12 (120)
Bungaree 1.2 4.4 7.4 10.7 (67)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: N.O'Brien 7, B.Benson 3, M.Knight 2, J.Faull 1, T.Clark 1, D.O'Brien 1, C.Patterson 1, J.Foley 1, J.Pound 1; Bungaree: J.Lukich 5, S.Mewett 1, N.Sardo 1, J.Mahar 1, T.Elliott 1, T.Wakefield 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: J.O'Brien, J.Mcmickan, N.O'Brien, K.Raven, B.Benson, T.Clark; Bungaree: J.Lukich, I.Quick, M.Comben, T.Wakefield, J.Mahar, D.Benton
Newlyn 3.3 6.4 10.9 12.10 (82)
Ballan 0.1 2.1 3.1 5.6 (36)
GOALS - Newlyn: K.Collins 3, M.Mcgrath 2, K.Prendergast 2, T.Nash 1, J.Lee 1, M.Phelps 1, S.Willmott 1, T.Carey 1; Ballan:
BEST - Newlyn: S.Willmott, T.Carey, C.Giampaolo, L.Hoy, P.Labbett, K.Prendergast; Ballan: R.Bongart, L.Conlan, D.Nielsen, T.Cotchin
Dunnstown 3.3 7.6 10.8 19.10 (124)
Waubra 1.1 3.1 6.2 8.2 (50)
GOALS - Dunnstown: B.Whittaker 10, T.Wardell 3, A.Murphy 2, R.Walsh 1, A.Caligiuri 1, C.McKay 1, M.Henderson 1; Waubra: R.Gavin 6, R.Lorenzen 1, A.Marro 1
BEST - Dunnstown: B.Whittaker, B.Cracknell, T.Wardell, A.Caligiuri, C.Tangey, L.Hunter; Waubra: A.McPherson, R.Gavin, D.Jenkins, H.Bond, N.Benson, T.Ford
Learmonth 18.7 (115)
Clunes 7.13 (55)
GOALS - Learmonth: M.Rowe 4, C.Kimber 4, D.Folkes 2, J.Findlay 2, B.Patullo 1, W.Green 1, T.Martin 1, P.Collins 1, J.Laidlaw 1, D.Anderson 1; Clunes: N.Clarke 2, J.Burns 2, D.Coon 1, K.Thompson 1, R.Thompson 1
BEST - Learmonth: C.Kimber, M.Harbour, W.Green, M.Rowe, D.Anderson, P.Collins; Clunes: A.Riches, M.Kasparian, R.Thompson, C.Newton, M.Murray, J.Burns
Daylesford 4.2 6.6 10.6 11.11 (77)
Springbank 3.4 5.5 7.10 7.13 (55)
GOALS - Daylesford: T.Lee 4, S.O'Brien 2, C.Molivas 1, J.Schroder 1, B.Jones 1, A.Panayi 1; Springbank: Z.Bozanich 3, J.Wilson-Keir 2, J.Maher 2
BEST - Daylesford: T.Lee, C.Peart, M.Steen, A.Lambert, S.O'Brien, A.Panayi; Springbank: P.Glanford, J.Thompson, H.Twaits, F.Toose, T.Maher, J.Wilson-Keir
