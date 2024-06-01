The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Results

CHFL R8 wrap: Cotchin stars, Buninyong, Carngham-Linton step up | details

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated June 1 2024 - 6:47pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trent Cotchin enjoys a moment during his four-goal display for Ballan against Newlyn in the CHFL at Ballan on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence,
Trent Cotchin enjoys a moment during his four-goal display for Ballan against Newlyn in the CHFL at Ballan on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence,

Three-time Richmond premiership captain Trent Cotchin gave spectators what they hoped for and more in his one-off appearance for Ballan in Central Highlands Footbal League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.