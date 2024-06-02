CHFL R8 review: Newlyn defies Cotchin heroics to remain undefeated

Trent Cotchin tried everything, including a few items from his bag of tricks accumulated during his AFL career of 306 games, but even the Richmond great could not get Ballan over the line against Newlyn in the CHFL on Saturday.
What he did do though was provide the Ballan home crowd with some lasting memories, including two late goals in quick succession.
For Newlyn, it was mission accomplished as it won by 46 points to remain unbeaten.
Ballan consistently took the game up to the Cats, but it was Newlyn which was able to make better use of forward entries - helped by free kicks in scoring range.
As it has for most of the year Ballan's forward line lacked structure and a focal point, with Cotchin kicking four of its five goals.
Newlyn onballer Sean Willmott was dominant. He found space and the ball at will and was clearly best-on-the-ground.
Chris Giampaolo covered a lot of ground and ruckman Pat Carey was easily the best big man.
Newlyn coach Jarrett Giampaolo said it was satisfying to get to this point of season unbeaten, despite the unknown element of two abandoned games along the way.
He said with Ballan proving difficult to score against in previous games, he was pleased to win by as much as it had in greasy and sometimes difficult conditions.
Giampaolo said he would have liked to see the Cats a little more clinical going forward, but again conditions had not made it easy in getting the ball in the hands of the likes of Keiran Collins.
"We've been better and we'll continue to work on it. It's not a big concern."
Collins still managed three goals, but did not get the service Newlyn would have preferred.
Giampaolo said hopefully Newlyn had laid the foundation in the first half of the season which had it ready for some big assignments in coming weeks.
Newlyn rested a "sore" Mitch Phelps late, but he is not expected to miss any games.
Ballan coach Harley Bongart was disappointed with the result.
"We didn't play anywhere near as well as we've been playing or as well as we wanted to play."
He said on the flip side the Cotchin experience had been great.
"He's a cracking bloke, It was a massive day for our players and the Ballan community."
Bongart said he was surprised that Cotchin had had some nerves before the game, but he had quickly settled down.
He said it had sometimes been difficult to adjust to having a player of that class in the side.
"He'd run to positions he knows he should get the ball or he'd feed out the ball expecting someone to be there.
"It's a completely different style to what they are used to."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.