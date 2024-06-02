Miners win third thriller in a row, defeating Bendigo by one point

MAJOK Majok has led the Ballarat Miners to a thrilling one point win over Bendigo, to maintain the top spot on the NBL1 South ladder.
For the third game in a row, the Miners had to withstand a tough first three quarters before finding their range in the last term, coming for four points down to win by one, 76-75.
Majok was a tower of strength throughout the night with 17 points and 14 rebounds. He was forced to do a power of work due to an uncharacteristic quiet game from Tyler Rudolph who had four fouls early in the match and played just 24 minutes in total.
The Miners opened up a four-point lead late in the last quarter but a long bomb from Bendigo's Mitch Clarke with just four seconds on the clock closed the margin.
But the Miners held their nerve in the last few seconds as Bendigo tried to foul, but ran out of time to snatch the win.
The Miners would be pleased with the performance from the bench with Ethan Fiegert hitting nine points while Zac Dunmore hit seven as well.
It wasn't the cleanest performance for the Miners, but a third narrow win in a row gives them breathing space on top of the ladder given other results went their way across the weekend.
The Miners women, still missing Chloe Bibby, on Opals duty in China, were no match for Bendigo, going down 95-67.
Bendigo were dominant across the first three quarters, but the Miners found a little bit of form in the final term, to win it 27-21, but there was far too much to do.
Abbey Wehrung top-scored with 18 points while Alex Bunton finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Miners Women 67 (A Wehrung 18, A Bunton 15) def by Bendigo 95 (A Atwell 28, A Wilson 19)
Miners Men 76 (M Majok 17, T Rudolph 11, N Stoddart 11) def Bendigo 75 (M Clarke 22, R Mackenzie 16)
