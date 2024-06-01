White Night delights and disappoints - a recap of the Ballarat event

Ballarat was full as visitors walked the streets in the central business district for White Night 2024.
The event held a lot of promise, with more than 40,000 people visiting during the 2019 iteration.
Ballarat resident Eva Micich said the night was an opportunity for her family to have fun.
Her son was particularly excited about the lasers, which shone between the Post Office Building, the Train Station, St Andrews Church and Town Hall.
They could be seen across the precinct and were a highlight for White Night artistic director Andrew Walsh.
Sylvia Lee was also drawn to the event because of her family, her child Emma wanted to attend and see the lights.
Others like Sree Sridharan made the hour trip down the highway from Melbourne with his extended family.
"We wanted to experience what it was like," he said.
They were rugged up for the cold evening, which started out at eight degrees and dropped down to six degrees by midnight.
There was a small amount of rain just after 6pm.
Tracey Reid was a return visitor, attending White Night when it was last held in Ballarat.
"We really enjoyed it last time," Ms Reid said.
She had dinner first before enjoying the lights.
"The restaurants seem busy which is good for the town. There are heaps of places open so I hope they do really well."
A majority of the restaurants in the precinct were open and had a steady flow of people.
From 5.30pm, before the lights started, there were long lines at the food trucks in Doveton Street.
In 2024, the White Night precinct was bigger than previous years.
While there were installations scattered throughout this year, a majority of the building projections were on Camp, Lydiard and Sturt Streets.
Carolynne and Wayne Smith had also attended other White Night events in Ballarat.
They said this year did not live up to their expectations.
They said it either felt like it was too spread out or there was less artwork and were underwhelmed.
Many residents took advantage of the free buses, Ms Smith parked at the Aquatic Centre around 5.40pm and there was already a long line for the bus into the CBD.
"There were a lot of people up there waiting to use the bus, which is good," she said.
The 7.30pm bus was also standing room only, with people coming into the city and returning home.
The White Night event is owned by the state government's tourism and events company, Visit Victoria.
When The Courier asked questions about how much it costs to host the event in Ballarat, the state government said the event budget was commercial in confidence.
In 2019, more than 40,000 people attended the event.
When in Ballarat on May 13, tourism minister Steve Dimopoulos said he expected White Night 2024 to get to that level of visitors "and more this time around".
"Everything we do, whatever we spend, has a real economic return for the visitor economy and for the regions we're investing in," he said.
