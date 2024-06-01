Cotchin proves he is all class in return to footy at Ballan

HE may not have got his team over the line, but triple AFL premiership captain and Brownlow medalist Trent Cotchin has proved once again he is ultimate class act.
Any thought that the Tigers legend would just cruise around in his return to footy with Ballan, as part of the Carlton Draft promotion, was put to bed in the opening seconds when he laid a crunching tackle to get things underway..
There was no pretensions about Cotchin on this day as he went straight into the middle. Not once did he come off the ground for a rest, leading his club with four goals and 25 disposals, showing he has lost none of his touch in his time out of the game.
He knew coming in that the Central Highlands Football League would be a tough competition, with hard men who tackle as hard as any he has come up against.
"I'll be worse for wear tomorrow and probably a few days after," he said. "I'm not sure there were too many uncontested possessions across the whole field to be fair, but that's why we play footy, it's great fun.
"I take my hat off to these guys who play every week, I'm not sure I could do it, work a full-time job, show up every week, put on a show.
"I know the boys are probably a little bit disappointed with the game today, but credit to Newlyn, it's clear they are rated a good side for a reason.
"I don't think I'll be taking it up at full time at this stage, I think the tennis court is way easier, you recover a lot quicker."
Cotchin's ferocity at the ball saw him win himself a free kick 50 minutes from goal late in the second quarter. With all eyes on him from the huge crowd he went back a slotted the major.
A slightly lucky free kick and even luckier 50m penalty handed him his second goal in the third quarter and then in the final few moments of the last quarter he exploded with two of the classiest goals seen in the CHFL for many years, a curling right-foot snap and then a a solo centre break in the dying seconds to leave the throng of fans delighted with what he had produced.
"I was probably quite nervous about coming into a new environment, I'm glad I got through unscathed," he said.
"I know this club has had a bit of a tough run with not being able to play here for a few years, it's what country and community footy is all about, hopefully today has done that some good.
"The way I feel right now, I'm not sure how much I've got left, but in saying that, I did enjoy myself, the physicality, getting back amongst it, I thought I was 100 per cent chance of getting injured, so I'm glad I got through, we'll see how the body pulls up in the morning."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.