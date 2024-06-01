White Night delights and disappoints: a recap

Good morning subscribers,
Many of you will have had a late night, exploring the CBD for White Night that kept some going through until midnight.
For most parts, it was a great event. It drew strong crowds into the city, with some fantastic art installations (props to all of the artists involved in this year's event).
The lasers were a highlight over two nights, projecting across the city sky and drawing many keen people into the CBD.
Hospitality businesses were pumping and it was great to see the queues of people particularly in the foodie area in Doveton Street. There were also a lot of out-of-town visitors here to make the most of White Night - something Ballarat has been trying to regain.
But there was a sense of something missing from the 2019 event.
While this year's event precinct was bigger, it seemed there weren't as many installations as the last event, where there was a constant sense of awe around every corner.
Also noticeably missing from the 2019 event were the street performers, which are so vital for capturing the kids' attention.
In Nieve Walton's recap last night, there were a mixed bag of opinions, as there were on The Courier's Facebook page last night and across social media. You can have your say on the event in our poll or leave your comment at the bottom.
Meanwhile, three-time Richmond premiership captain Trent Cotchin gave spectators what they hoped for and more in his one-off appearance for Ballan in Central Highlands Footbal League.
While the Blues were no match for the unbeaten Newlyn at Ballan on Saturday, Cotchin played the tough in-and-under brand he became known for in his 306 AFL games with the Tigers to shine.
You can read more in David Brehaut's recap, and replay the match here.
Finally, as part of the ACM network, we're proud to be media partner for the Australian of the Year Awards. Who from our community will you nominate for the 2025 awards? Read more in this week's highlights below about how simple it is to nominate someone who inspires you.
Until next week,
Emily Sweet, managing editor.
