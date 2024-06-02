CHFL R8 reviews: Saints, Bombers spark up premiership race | details

Carngham-Linton and Bungaree have put a whole new complexion on the Central Highlands Football League premiership race going into the mid-season break.
The Saints inflicted Bungaree's first loss and Buninyong had a win over reigning premier Gordon that sets it up for a charge at a top four finish.
These stand-out performances came on Saturday in a memorable round eight packed full of highlights, including:
Carngham-Linton landed the big blow in defeating Bungaree by 53 points as it set the Snake Valley Recreation Reserve alight.
The Saints opened up with a six-goal first quarter to lead by 31 points and never relented against a Bungaree hit by the loss of two players to injury early.
As well as the impetus the performance gives the Saints, it was the perfect way to mark Justin O'Brien's 200th game.
O'Brien was as reliable as ever in defence, while at the other end of the ground his brother Nick O'Brien kicked seven goals.
So tight is the battle for place in top eight, a loss for the sixth-placed Carngham-Linton would have seen it teetering on the edge.
Saints coach Clayton Scoble said the strong start - something they had not done consistently well this season - had been pivotal in the win.
He said their execution in attack had been much improved and the whole experience had shown them, particularly their younger players, what they were capable of.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said while full credit went to Carngham-Linton for getting the match on its terms, he believed the toll of a series of personnel challenges had caught up with the Demons.
He said he was proud of the way his players had worked through them and looking long-term going to the mid-season break with just one loss was more than satisfactory.
Waight said the bye had come at a good time for Bungaree.
Buninyong had its most important win in a few years in downing Gordon by 13 points - made all the more impressive with it being at the Gordon fortress.
The Bombers have had their strongest start to a season since the shortened 2021 campaign and being fifth provides them with an ideal launching pad for the second half of the season.
Buninyong did it the hard way, coming from 23 points behind at quarter time. After getting back on terms by half-time, it held sway and then kicked away.
As delighted as the Bombers were, it was a bitter pill for Gordon to swallow after getting so far in front.
Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin said the Bombers had shown real character to lift after the previous week's close loss and a first term in which Gordon tooks its chances to jump away.
He said he did not think the Bombers were as bad in the opening quarter as the scoreboard indicated.
Buninyong debuted two teenagers from Mt Clear under-17s, which had a bye - Ethan Kuchel and Ray Glover.
Gordon coach Brenton Payne said unfortunately the "handbrake" had been pulled on after quarter time.
He said with their depth being challenged, the Eagles had made too many basic errors.
Payne paid credit to the efforts of Gerard Clifford on Buninyong match-winner Joel Ottavi, but Gordon had been found wanting with the absence of Mark Gunnell.
WHILE Bungaree remains on top, Daylesford is back within percentage of the Demons after getting a hard-earned 22-point win over Springbank at Wallace.
Although the Tigers are remarkably winless, they gave the Bulldogs plenty to think about - never being too far away, but as far as Daylesford was concerned far enough.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said while the margin was never great, he always felt they had the game under control.
Playing only his third game for the year, Chris Peart shone two add another component to Daylesford's armoury.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis said it had been a frustrating day.
He said the Tigers had ticked off their KPIs - winning inside 50s and clearances - but had not been rewarded.
Challis pointed to poor kicking for goal proving costly.
He said he felt Springbank was playing much better than its record of no wins and seven losses indicated.
"That's not where we're at."
SKIPTON saved its best until last in overrunning Rokewood-Corindhap by 31 points at Rokewood.
The Emus trailed by seven points at the last change and was still behind midway through the last quarter before dominating with the last seven goals.
Although they took a while to break the game open, Declan Phillips and Jacob Maddock again combined well with ruckman Pat Graham for Skipton, while the two-prong attack of Matt Cullen (5 goals) and Rhys Monument (4) was match-winning.
Skipton remains fourth just a game away from top position with just the one loss.
Rokewood-Corindhap coach Shaune Moloney said the Grasshoppers had successfully thwarted the Emus' running game for three quarters.
However, feeling the effects of early injuries had been unable to sustain it long enough.
Moloney said he was proud of the effort, but again frustrated not to get the win.
DUNNSTOWN cruised home by 74 points against Waubra at Dunnstown.
Towners joint coach Glenn Wilkins said the win was another required in a tight battle for the top eight.
Wauba coach Trav Ford believes the Roos are playing better than the scoreboard indicates.
He said they had kicked the first two goals of the last quarter to close within three goals, but had been unable to stop Dunnstown closing out with nine goals.
IN other games, Hepburn crossed the 200-point barrier to beat Beaufort by 169 points at Hepburn, Newlyn was too accomplished for Ballan by 46 points at Ballan and Learmonth beat Clunes by 60 points at Clunes.
BUNGAREE 28 172.89
DAYLESFORD 28, 134.27
NEWLYN 24, 286.26
SKIPTON 24, 170.6
BUNINYONG 22, 116.45
CARNGHAM-LINTON 20, 142.64
GORDON 20, 126.97
HEPBURN 18, 165.38
Dunnstown 16, 110.92
Learmonth 16, 101.49
Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 93.67
Ballan 8, 70.18
Clunes 8, 68.53
Creswick 8, 65.25
Waubra 8, 53.16
Springbank 0, 65.21
Beaufort 0, 27.57
Hepburn 31.15 (201)
Beaufort 4.8 (32)
GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 9, J.Clarke 7, M.Banner 3, N.Lowe 2, I.Grant 2, Q.Butt 2, B.Mckay 2; Beaufort:
BEST - Hepburn: B.Mckay, T.Brown, A.McKay, J.Clarke, J.Cook, M.Mckay; Beaufort: H.Slater, F.Carnes, M.Wilson, C.Mahony, J.McDermott, R.Tuddenham
Skipton 1.4 4.7 6.11 13.13 (91)
Rokewood Corindhap 1.3 6.5 8.6 9.6 (60)
GOALS - Skipton: T.Cullinan 5, R.Monument 4, A.Pitson 1, J.Draffin 1, J.Wilson 1, P.Graham 1; Rokewood Corindhap: R.Aikman 4, M.Lockyer 3, C.Barrenger 1, L.Philp 1
BEST - Skipton: D.Phillips, M.Cullinan, P.Graham, J.Peters, J.Maddock, M.Walsh; Rokewood Corindhap: T.Lamb, Z.Jenkins, R.Aikman, L.Philp, M.Lockyer, B.Ferguson
Buninyong 1.2 6.4 8.7 12.9 (81)
Gordon 5.1 6.3 8.4 10.8 (68)
GOALS - Buninyong: A.Domic 3, J.Rodgers 2, L.Stewart 2, J.Ottavi 2, E.Kuchel 1, J.Coxall 1, B.Marchant 1; Gordon: B.Veale 3, A.Toohey 3, L.Payne 2, E.Crackel 1, T.Murphy 1
BEST - Buninyong: J.Robertson, A.Domic, J.Ottavi, L.Atkinson, M.Warner, J.Coxall; Gordon: B.Veale, G.Clifford, A.Toohey, J.Lampi, L.Gunnell, E.Crackel
Carngham-Linton 6.3 9.5 13.11 18.12 (120)
Bungaree 1.2 4.4 7.4 10.7 (67)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: N.O'Brien 7, B.Benson 3, M.Knight 2, J.Faull 1, T.Clark 1, D.O'Brien 1, C.Patterson 1, J.Foley 1, J.Pound 1; Bungaree: J.Lukich 5, S.Mewett 1, N.Sardo 1, J.Mahar 1, T.Elliott 1, T.Wakefield 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: J.O'Brien, J.Mcmickan, N.O'Brien, K.Raven, B.Benson, T.Clark; Bungaree: J.Lukich, I.Quick, M.Comben, T.Wakefield, J.Mahar, D.Benton
Newlyn 3.3 6.4 10.9 12.10 (82)
Ballan 0.1 2.1 3.1 5.6 (36)
GOALS - Newlyn: K.Collins 3, M.Mcgrath 2, K.Prendergast 2, T.Nash 1, J.Lee 1, M.Phelps 1, S.Willmott 1, T.Carey 1; Ballan:
BEST - Newlyn: S.Willmott, T.Carey, C.Giampaolo, L.Hoy, P.Labbett, K.Prendergast; Ballan: R.Bongart, L.Conlan, D.Nielsen, T.Cotchin
Dunnstown 3.3 7.6 10.8 19.10 (124)
Waubra 1.1 3.1 6.2 8.2 (50)
GOALS - Dunnstown: B.Whittaker 10, T.Wardell 3, A.Murphy 2, R.Walsh 1, A.Caligiuri 1, C.McKay 1, M.Henderson 1; Waubra: R.Gavin 6, R.Lorenzen 1, A.Marro 1
BEST - Dunnstown: B.Whittaker, B.Cracknell, T.Wardell, A.Caligiuri, C.Tangey, L.Hunter; Waubra: A.McPherson, R.Gavin, D.Jenkins, H.Bond, N.Benson, T.Ford
Learmonth 18.7 (115)
Clunes 7.13 (55)
GOALS - Learmonth: M.Rowe 4, C.Kimber 4, D.Folkes 2, J.Findlay 2, B.Patullo 1, W.Green 1, T.Martin 1, P.Collins 1, J.Laidlaw 1, D.Anderson 1; Clunes: N.Clarke 2, J.Burns 2, D.Coon 1, K.Thompson 1, R.Thompson 1
BEST - Learmonth: C.Kimber, M.Harbour, W.Green, M.Rowe, D.Anderson, P.Collins; Clunes: A.Riches, M.Kasparian, R.Thompson, C.Newton, M.Murray, J.Burns
Daylesford 4.2 6.6 10.6 11.11 (77)
Springbank 3.4 5.5 7.10 7.13 (55)
GOALS - Daylesford: T.Lee 4, S.O'Brien 2, C.Molivas 1, J.Schroder 1, B.Jones 1, A.Panayi 1; Springbank: Z.Bozanich 3, J.Wilson-Keir 2, J.Maher 2
BEST - Daylesford: T.Lee, C.Peart, M.Steen, A.Lambert, S.O'Brien, A.Panayi; Springbank: P.Glanford, J.Thompson, H.Twaits, F.Toose, T.Maher, J.Wilson-Keir
