The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

SES joins bushland search for missing Gordon man Matthew

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 2 2024 - 11:12am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES volunteers in bush north of Ballarat - inset, missing man Matthew. Pictures by Lachlan Bence/Victoria Police Media
SES volunteers in bush north of Ballarat - inset, missing man Matthew. Pictures by Lachlan Bence/Victoria Police Media

UPDATE 11am: State Emergency Service crews have joined the search for missing man Matthew north of Ballarat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.