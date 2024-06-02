SES joins bushland search for missing Gordon man Matthew

UPDATE 11am: State Emergency Service crews have joined the search for missing man Matthew north of Ballarat.
A VICSES spokesperson said 17 crews were supporting police in bushland east of Newlyn, after being called in on May 31.
Groups of SES volunteers are combing through the forests surrounding Leonard's Hill.
The search effort is being coordinated out of the Leonard's Hill fire station.
SES units from as far as Bacchus Marsh and Castlemaine have come to the area to assist the search effort, with dirt bikes also being used.
PREVIOUSLY:
Police are searching for missing man Matthew, last seen in Newlyn on Friday afternoon.
According to Victoria Police Media, Matthew, from Gordon, is Caucasian, about 180cm tall, with a medium build and short brown hair.
The 34-year-old was last seen on Reservoir Road, Newlyn, about 2pm on May 31.
He was last seen wearing a pink baseball cap with brown brim, black and white plaid jacket, grey tracksuit pants, a grey t-shirt, and tan boots.
Matthew has a sleeper nose piercing and a cross piercing in his left ear.
"Police and family have concerns for Matthews's welfare due to a medical condition," police said.
"He is known to frequent the Ballarat, Gordon, Tarneit and Melton areas."
Anyone who sees Matthew, or has information, is urged to phone Bacchus Marsh police on 5366 4500.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.