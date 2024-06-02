BFNL WRAP | It's East Point's day as North and Darley survive scares

East point has moved to equal top of the BFNL ladder, outlasting the previously unbeaten Sunbury to win by 20 points in a clash worthy of a final at Eastern Oval.
Little separated the sides for the first half, but the in-form Kangaroos stars, Matt and Jordan Johnston, Bryson McDougall with five goals and Mickitja Ronumah-Onus again led the home side when needed most as they went away to a 16.6 (102) to 12.10 (82) win.
East Point coach Joe Carmody said he was thrilled to get the points and with his side now unbeaten since round one, has his side equal first on the ladder at the mid-season bye.
"It was a hard-fought win that's for sure," he said. "The boys were terrific again. Sunbury really challenged us in the second quarter and the last bit of the first quarter.
"But we just got it back on our terms, making it more of a stoppage game. We were able to do and then break away on the scoreboard which was just great."
"Both Johnston boys were fantastic again, they bring so many assets to the team, Rotumah-Onus was fantastic again, when he went forward he kicked a couple of goals.
"We've got a few sore boys, but nothing that anyone will miss any games. We'll have a light week this week and then get back into it for Redan the week after."
Sunbury coach Matt White said it was a result that would be looked hard at over coming week.
"It's a different feeling not coming off a win, but it's nice to get some learning out of it," he said. "We knew going in East Point were a great side, the Johnston boys tore us apart
"It was one of those days where we couldn't get our ball movement going, they beat us on the inside, I thought we got back into it then, but them kicking 10.2 in the second half, there's not much you can do when they are not missing.
"The bye has come at a good time, we've got some sore bodies, we'll recover and review and get ready for Sebastopol after the bye."
It's fair to say Darley is just going at the moment, but at 5-3 at what will be a double bye for the club, and after a hard-fought win over Sebastopol, there's still plenty of upside for the premiers.
On Saturday, the Devils survived the fright of their life, holding off a much-improved Sebastopol side to win by 19 points, 10.9 (69) to 7.8 (50).
Just eight points separated the sides at the last change, with Darley only skipping away late in the contest to finish the slightly stronger.
It's a strange draw for the Devils who have the next two weeks off, followed by matches against the winless Lake Wendouree and Melton South, followed by another bye.
For coach Dan Jordan, the win was all about heart and knowing how to get the job done when required.
"It was a battle, our boys were a bit weary, we were happy to get out of there with a win," he said. "The last quarters haven't been great for us this year, so we had a bit of a focus on it.
"The last couple of weeks we've capitulated, so it was pleasing to finish off strong."
One of the highlights of the day was the contest between Darley's Brett Bewley and Sebastopol's Tony Lockyer with the stars going head-to-head.
"It was a good battle, I thought Tony had as much influence as Brett did," he said.
Lockyer agreed about the contest, but his overwhelming response to the game was pride in his side.
"We were right in it up until really late, they just pulled away from us in the last five to 10 minutes," he said.
"It was our pressure and intent which was really pleasing, it was an enjoyable game to be a part of.
"Brett and I had a really good contest, it was great to go head-to-head, we had a good time out there."
Lockyer said it had been a gradual build up for his side since the disaster against Melton.
"It's been a slow build up, it's taken us a bit of a while to get our confidence back, but the boys are starting to see a bit of improvement and we're getting a belief in what we're trying to do," he said.
"We didn't want to sit back and defend, we did that quite well, Darley took their chances, we missed three or four, so that was probably the difference."
Bacchus Marsh doesn't want to be known as the 'almost team' according to coach Dennis Armfield, but right now that's exactly where they sit after another competitive loss, this time going down by 19 points to North Ballarat.
The Cobras face the most difficult run of any team in the run to the finals and it's games like this, and like the early season losses to Ballarat and Darley, that might ultimately cost it a place in September.
What is certain is that if Bacchus Marsh wants to play finals, it is going to need a scalp and this is one game they might rue given North Ballarat was not at its best.
Bacchus Marsh coach Dennis Armfield was left to rue a late concentration lapse in the third quarter that turned the match.
"We kicked away to 13 points at one stage and we had all the momentum and we let them get four in a row at the end of the third quarter, and they kicked the first in the last, suddenly we're 19 points down and chasing again," he said.
"We're disappointed, I think our group just needs to learn how to win.
"Ballarat was a missed opportunity, Darley in round three was a missed opportunity. We can't play in a world of 'what could of' we have to play in 'what is'. We've got to keep developing, keep growing, now we have to come out against very strong Melton side at their home ground."
The loss of Tyson Shea with work commitments might have made a difference when North Ballarat got a run on, but Armfield said he was pleased with the efforts of the young midfield to hang in against a tough in-and-under opponent.
For North Ballarat, it is a team that, like Darley in many ways, is far from their absolute best at the moment. It's a team that will be much better come August and September, but right now are managing to bank the four points most weeks.
Ned Nash and Will Quinlan each kicked four for the winners while Harry and Fletcher Loader were among the best.
The Roosters will also relish the bye before meeting Ballarat the following week.
After three successive losses, Saturday's match against Melton South was simply a must win for Ballarat and they produced arguably their best performance of the season in a comprehensive win 22.16 (148) to 2.8 (20).
While the margin blew out in the end, it was the consistency of the performance that most stood out to coach Chris Maple.
"We were pretty strong across the four quarters," he said. "Melton South kept on coming, you've got to give them the credit where it is due, they back it up every contest by contest, which is tough, but they do it which has to be applauded.
Youngster Paddy O'Brien was the only casualty on the day for the Swans breaking a finger, but otherwise the Swans will head to the bye with a solid test.
"Hopefully we'll get a few players back now over the next couple of weeks," Maple said. "I thought we were pretty strong across the board, I thought our midfield all had pretty good games, Tristan Maple had a great game.
"Zak Rinaldi played his best game for the club and our other mids, Will Liston, Paddy Simpson, Keegan Mellington, Cal Wellings all played well as well.
"And our defence, to only concede the two goals was a terrific effort, Angus Bade, really good again, Rhys Perry was our all-round best forward, I thought it was a really good team effort."
If ever a team looks to be crying out for a holiday, it's Lake Wendouree, although Lakers coach Rohan Brown still saw plenty of positives despite a heavy loss to Melton.
The Bloods moved back to the top of the table with a thumping win over the Lakers, 23.9 (147) to 4.6 (30).
"I wish it was one of those games where you didn't see the scoreboard, I actually thought we played some of our best football all year at times," Brown said.
"At times I reckon we were in front of the game. If you look back at the stats, we've probably won centre clearances, I'll be interested to see the inside 50 count.
"Where we are at the moment, we do two, three or four things really well, it's maybe just the fifth and sixth thing we're lacking. It's not easy for us to get a score and if we do turn it over, the other teams are scoring on us.
"I certainly thought we were much better this week than what we showed against Sunbury last week."
Melton coach Troy Scoble said he was pleased to get the job done and return to the top of the ladder.
"It was pretty solid, although I didn't think we were outstanding," he said. "We achieved what we needed to achieve to round out the first part of the year, but we've got plenty we need to work on.
"I thought Lake Wendouree were really strong around the contest which challenged us a lot throughout the day, I think the difference was our ability to execute pretty well when we went inside 50.
"We never set out to achieve being on top at the bye or anything like that with a new group learning a new system, we thought if went 3-1 out of the past four weeks, we'd be happy, which is what we've done."
