Serious crash on city's outskirts

Emergency crews were called to a serious crash west of Ballarat about 1pm Sunday.
Crews found a two-car collision at the Haddon-Windermere Road and Cuthberts Road intersection, in what appeared to be a T-bone crash.
Police at the scene said it was possibly a case of driver distraction, but "investigations remain ongoing".
Leading Senior Constable Ben Hay, from the Ballarat Highway Patrol, said it was "a timely reminder coming up to winter conditions for drivers to always pay attention while driving".
Police were seen directing traffic, with Cuthberts Road temporarily closed.
Ambulance Victoria has been emailed for further information - it's understood three people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The intersection, on the city's outskirts, features flashing lights on Cuthberts Road urging drivers to slow down.
There are give-way signs on Haddon-Windermere Road.
