CHNL R8 review: Daylesford gives Springbank first taste of defeat

Daylesford has handed Springbank its first loss of the Central Highlands Netball League A grade season.
The Bulldogs took Springbank down by 10 goals at Wallace in a round eight fixture on Saturday.
Daylesford is beginning to build momentum and while seventh is comfortably inside the top eight and looming large.
Springbank's defeat leaves Learmonth as the only unbeaten team and tightens up the the top eight.
Hepburn is just percentage adrift of the Tigers after a hard-fought win over Beaufort, which remains to the forefront of the final race.
Just three goals separated them, highlighting how close the competition has become this season.
This was also reflected by Newlyn's one-goal win over Ballan at Ballan.
There was a lot hanging on this result with Ballan chasing a fifth straight win to remain in the top four and Newlyn determined to snap a two-game losing run and halt a slide.
Newlyn delivered 38-37 to draw level with Ballan on 24 premiership points.
This opened the door for Rokewood-Corindhap to leapfrog Ballan into fourth after downing Skipton bhy 12 goals.
Bungaree 41 d Carngham-Linton 30
Daylesford 50 d Springbank 40
Buninyong 51 d Gordon 42
Dunnstown 50 d Waubra 37
Rokewood-Corindhap 55 d Skipton 43
Learmonth 77 d Clunes 37
Newlyn 38 d Ballan 37
Hepburn 55 d Beaufort 52
LADDER: LEARMONTH 32, SPRINGBANK 28, HEPBURN 28, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 26, BALLAN 24, NEWLYN 24, DAYLESFORD 22, BEAUFORT 20, Gordon 16, Buninyong 12, Bungaree 12, Carngham-Linton 12, Dunnstown 8, Clunes 8, Skipton 8, Creswick 4, Waubra 0
