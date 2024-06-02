What's the go with the Lydiard Street gates?

This is The Courier's deputy editor, Alex Ford, with a huge weekend of headlines.
Lydiard Street was lit up on Saturday night for White Night - personally, the Art Gallery's shapeshifting was my favourite part.
But further down the street, before the train station's giant transformation begins, heritage advocates are asking for answers about the original swinging gates at the Lydiard Street level crossing.
Alex Dalziel went to find out what's happening, and what he uncovered might surprise you.
Elsewhere, Alison Foletta has a look at what's happening at the Ballarat airport, and Nieve Walton sits down with another one of the Ballarat Foundation's Dancing with our Stars performers - Matt Ives from Aunty Jacks.
Speaking of Nieve, in case you missed it, check out her review of this year's White Night, complete with a great gallery from Craig Holloway.
There's also a heartwarming yarn from Mel Whelan about the Salvation Army's cafe program, which is forging social connections and more.
All the footy coverage from the weekend is below, including a wrap of how Richmond star Trent Cotchin went playing for Ballan against Newlyn.
Stay warm,
Alex
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.