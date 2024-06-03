SOCCER WRAP | Ballarat City close in on top two

Ballarat City 4 def Strathmore 1
Ballarat City's men are back in the top three of State League 1 after an impressive 4-1 win over Strathmore on Saturday night, but now is gearing up for what appears to be the ultimate test for this season.
Next weekend, City plays host to one of their biggest rivals for promotion this season when they clash with Westgate.
Westgate sits just three points ahead of City on the ladder, having gone down 3-2 to Whittlesea United at the weekend.
That result has opened the door for Ballarat City to move into the top two should it get a good result next weekend.
On Saturday night, it was a slowish start to the game for City, conceding the opening goal and going into half-time 1-0 down.
But after the break, City surged thanks to two goals from playing coach Michael Trigger, while Nelson Salvatrore and substitute Bailey Burgess also got on the board in an impressive 45 minutes which will have them tuned up for the big clash next weekend.
City has 16 points on the season with five wins, one draw and four losses, but are in the middle of a run of home games and would be looking to make this period of the season count.
Ballarat City 1 drew Clifton Hill 1
Ballarat City continues to put forward the strong results in women's State League 1, holding on for a 1-1 draw on the road against Clifton Hill.
From the first seven games of the season, Ballarat City has been on the road five times, but has managed to give itself a strong platform to build for the rest of the season, with a vast majority of games to be at home in the second half of the season..
On Sunday, it was once again Tayte Fraser who found the back of the net in the second half to secure the point on the road.
Ballarat City finds itself with a three wins, one draw, three losses record and next week will be keen to get back on the winners list when it clashes with fellow promoted club Fawkner.
While City, and even more impressively, Avondale have been strong in the opening weeks, Fawkner has managed just the one win so far.
However, it's not a game that City can take lightly given the history between the team's in their previous competition.
Sebastopol Vikings 3 drew Williamstown 3
The goals keep on coming for the Sebastopol Vikings, but once again they were unable to stop the opposition from finding the back of the net as they played a 3-3 draw with Williamstown.
In a high-quality contest, each team scored twice in the first half as little separated the long-time rivals.
For the Vikings, Laurence Tombe, Stewart Maylett and Nenad Mitrovic all got on the scoresheet.
It's been a frustrating few weeks for the VIkings which now has three wins, three draws and four losses on the season and find themselves stuck in the middle of the ladder.
Next weekend looms as the ultimate test for the Vikings, on the road to face top-of-the-ladder Western Eagles.
Ballarat SC 0 def by Ocean Grove 2
Ballarat has slumped to one of its most disappointing results of the State League 5 season, going down 2-0 to Ocean Grove on Saturday.
Ballarat would have been confident going into the game that they could get a good result at home, but were unable to make the most of their chances, conceding two second half goals to go down.
The loss leaves Ballarat anchored to second last on the State League 5 ladder with seven points, now four points adrift of the top seven with a tough run of games against highly-rated opponents to come.
Next round, Ballarat is on the road to face Spring Hills.
The Vikings men are on top of the Ballarat District Soccer Association ladders in both the men's and the women's competitions after a big weekend of round seven action across the pitches.
In the men's competition, Vikings were challenged throughout the contest against Maryborough, but eventually pulled away to score a 3-1 win, taking the season's points tally to 19. It was also a big weekend for their two biggest challengers with Forest Rangers too strong for Creswick winning 5-2, while Ballarat North United slammed home a half-dozen against Victoria Park in a 6-1 win. The thriller of the round occurred at Daylesford and Hepburn United where the home side held off Ballarat 5-4.
In the women's competition there were convincing wins to both Ballarat over Creswick and Ballarat North United against Victoria Park. There were no scores available from the Ballarat White v Vikings clash.
