Do you know this man? Police appeal for help after Ford ute stolen, dumped

Police have released photos of man believed to have stolen a ute in Sebastopol before allegedly being involved in a crash in Craigieburn, more than 120 kilometres away.
The blue Ford ute, parked on Albert Street, was stolen about 7am on Wednesday, February 21, before it was allegedly involved in a crash on the Hume Highway about 10.35pm on Thursday, February 22.
"The driver removed several items and fled the scene on foot, leaving the stolen Ford behind," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Investigators have released images of a man they believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries."
The man is described as Caucasian, approximately 170cm to 175cm tall with dark hair with a slim build and aged in his late 20s or early 30s.
"He was seen wearing light coloured shorts, dark running shoes, a black jumper with a grey stripe on the arm and chest area, and a dark coloured hat," the spokesperson said.
Anyone with any information about the theft, collision or the man in question is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be submitted online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
