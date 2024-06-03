'Sold a furphy': alarm as vaping rates rise in young men

THREE out of 10 young men are vaping, a new Australian look into the dangerous habit has shown.
While vaping rates among men have tripled within a year, almost one-third of male vapers are taking up the puff more than five times a day, the Australian Institute of Family Studies shows.
The Ten to Men report comes as Ballarat Community Health has been stepping up its offence to tackle the health crisis with a grassroots approach in cinemas, social media and on a prominent school and city bus route.
All are prompts to make a young person second-guess what their habit is doing to their health.
Vaping and potential exposure to exhaled toxins has increasingly become a worrying health issue for Ballarat parents with reports of students vaping at school and in public places.
The report, which focuses on men aged 18-65, confirms this is an issue also clouding young adults with men aged 18-24 being 10 times more likely to vape than males aged 55-plus.
Victoria's health advocacy body VicHealth and Ballarat Community Health deliberately toured the vape cloud sculpture to Ballarat's university campuses in time for orientation weeks in late February and early March to reach more young adults. The cloud showcased typical toxins used in vape liquids such as aviation fluid, rat killer, nail polish remover and bleach.
Federation University chief learner experience officer Samantha Bartlett, whose team focuses on student well-being, at the time said there had been a distinct shift in young people's habits across the university's regional campuses.
There had been fewer cigarette butts littered about but a significant uptake in students vaping.
Ballarat Community Health has confirmed more work is underway in this space with Victorian-based data showing more than half of e-cigarette users were aged 18-30 years old.
City of Ballarat councillor and emergency department doctor Mark Harris told The Courier last week preventative health measures were tough when, like smoking, the most serious effects from vaping might not appear in the short term.
Cr Harris also pointed to the difficulties in cutting through influence to a narrow, younger demographic.
Ballarat Community Health's campaign serves up three typical scenarios it has identified in vaping across the region: a young person playing sport and becoming breathless, vaping in front of a child, and acute addictive behaviour.
BCH health promotions officer Jacinta Walsh has said it was not to point blame, but to encourage young people and their parents to re-think the effects of vaping.
Her team has been working in most Ballarat secondary schools to deliver a party safe program with a vaping education component to year nine students. This comes at the request of schools crying out for support.
Ms Walsh said the aim was to educate young people about vaping harms and encourage them to quit, or never start vaping.
Cancer Council Victoria findings released in February 2024 found more than a quarter of the state's secondary students had tried vaping while three per cent vaped daily.
Ms Walsh said research was still developing on related health issues to e-cigarette use, such as passive inhalation that has been reported within Ballarat schools and on school buses.
The Ten to Men report has also called for greater research into the effects of vaping on mental ill-health in males.
The report also found men who vape were 1.3 times more likely to later engage in illicit drug use and 1.6 times more likely to start smoking. Men were also up to 2.7 times more likely to vape if they were already illicit drug users, heavy drinkers, cigarette smokers or who gamble weekly.
Australia's Health Minister Mark Butler said young Australian men had been "sold a furphy from Big Tobacco" that vaping was a better choice.
"Vaping is addictive and vapes contain over 200 chemicals that will harm your health," Minister Butler said.
'It's taken us over 40 years to get male smoking rates down, this is a major public health issue, and the Government won't allow another generation of Australian men to be lured into addiction by Big Tobacco."
From January 1, the import of disposable vapes has been banned in Australia. This was extended to the band of imported non-therapeutic vapes from March 1.
Rates of vaping were also found to be higher among men in major cities, 14 per cent of men in major cities vaping compared to 9 per cent in inner regional areas, but researchers found this was likely due to more prevalent access to vaping supplies and e-cigarettes.
