The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

'Sold a furphy': alarm as vaping rates rise in young men

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 3 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vaping rates have triple in young Australian males in the past year. Photo by Karleen Minney.
Vaping rates have triple in young Australian males in the past year. Photo by Karleen Minney.

THREE out of 10 young men are vaping, a new Australian look into the dangerous habit has shown.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.