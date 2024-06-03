The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Reath and Sherman chase Olympic berth at Oceania championships

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 3 2024 - 12:42pm, first published 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cooper Sherman and Yual Reath are chasing Olympic selection this week at the Oceania Championships in Fiji.
Cooper Sherman and Yual Reath are chasing Olympic selection this week at the Oceania Championships in Fiji.

OLYMPIC selection is on the line for two of Ballarat's rising athletics stars this week, with high jumper Yual Reath and sprinter Cooper Sherman both chasing points and results that could secure their ticket to Paris.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.