Final wish: 'Bittersweet' return for Anything For A Mate cancer charity ball

The return of the Anything For A Mate cancer fundraising ball will be bittersweet - the woman who inspired her three best mates to organise the event will not be there.
Friends Leigh Russell, Bill Whiteside and Scott Christie organised the first AFAM charity ball in July 2022 to help their mate Toni Smith who was battling metastatic breast cancer which had spread to her spine and liver.
The night raised $35,340 - the biggest non-corporate donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation that year.
The trio had initially planned an event to directly support Ms Smith, her husband Lincoln and their sons Clancy, Rafferty and Sullivan but at the time she insisted the funds go toward cancer research to help her, and others in her situation, to live longer.
Just a few months after the ball, in December 2022, Ms Smith lost her three-year fight against the disease.
The three mates have again come together to organise a second Anything For A Mate charity ball, this one in memory of Ms Smith, in the hope that funds raised can contribute to even more research.
"It was one of her final wishes," Mr Whiteside said.
"Funds from the first ball (helped) lead to a really great outcome with the development of a diagnostic test five times faster which is one of the keys to early detection, and that was directly as a result of the money we raised, so we really want to beat the drum about that and make sure we get as many people along as we did last time."
The 2024 Anything For A Mate charity ball will take place on June 15 at the Ballaarat Mechanics Institute
Ms Smith's husband Lincoln and their eldest son Rafferty will be there on what Mr Smith said would be a "bittersweet" night without Toni by his side.
"When Toni did pass away the boys weren't sure if they wanted to do (the AFAM ball) again but midway through last year they said they think they might if it was ok with me," Mr Smith said.
"I think it would be a nice thing to do, so they've gone ahead."
Mr Smith helped the trio set up the room ahead of the 2022 ball, and asked them why they were doing it.
"They said 'we could sit on our hands and do nothing, or we could do something and we've chosen to do something because Toni would do the same for us," he said. "It's what mates do for each other."
After his wife's death, Mr Smith fulfilled a promise he had made to her.
"Toni and I had always planned to do a trip through central Australia and the west coast. When she was in hospital in the last few weeks we talked about it and she said she still wanted me to do it with the boys ... so last year from April to September the boys and I went through central Australia and the west coast," he said.
"I think it was a good healing option."
Coming home and back to routine has not been without its own challenges.
"It's been nice to get in to some routine and get the boys off to school and that sort of thing, but it's just difficult and it's lonely without her," he said.
"I was getting the boys off to school the other day and a breast cancer researcher came on the radio and said in the last five years the survival rate after five years has gone from 87 per cent to 92 per cent ... so if you get diagnosed (with breast cancer) there's a 92 per cent chance after five years you will still be kicking.
"That devastated me because Toni was not one of those people ... but the survival rates are improving all the time and heading in the right direction by what these fellas are doing."
Mr Whiteside said the success of the 2022 AFAM ball was due to huge community support, and he hoped the 2024 ball would match or exceed the success of the first event.
Tickets are still available for the 2024 event, which they hope will attract 180 to 200 people.
He has also put out a call to any local businesses who might be able to donate a raffle or auction prize or offer other support to the event.
