The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Crime

Police release CCTV images after arson attack on Wendouree gym

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 3 2024 - 4:52pm, first published 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have released images of two men captured on CCTV during an arson attack at Infinite MMA Gym on Howitt Street on May 25, 2024. Pictures supplied
Police have released images of two men captured on CCTV during an arson attack at Infinite MMA Gym on Howitt Street on May 25, 2024. Pictures supplied

Detectives investigating an arson attack on a gym in Wendouree have released pictures of two men they wish to speak to in relation to the incident.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.