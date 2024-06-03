Police release CCTV images after arson attack on Wendouree gym

Detectives investigating an arson attack on a gym in Wendouree have released pictures of two men they wish to speak to in relation to the incident.
Firefighters were called to Infinite MMA gym on Howitt St, Wendouree, just before 3.20am on Saturday, May 25 and found the front of the building alight.
They had the blaze under control within 10 minutes of arriving.
The building sustained significant damage in the fire and no one was injured in the incident.
The gym hosts classes for children and adults in mixed martial arts, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, wrestling, striking and women's self defence classes.
Anyone with information on the men or the arson attack is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
