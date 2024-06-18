Slow recovery for hidden victim of alleged Ballarat arson attack

A Ballarat optometrist whose gallery was heavily damaged by an alleged arson attack on a neighbouring tobacco store remains closed - and in limbo - more than three and a half months on.
The tobacco and collectables store on Sturt Street, opposite Grampians Health's Ballarat Base Hospital went up in flames about 3.35am on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, and was the third outlet in Ballarat targeted in a month, including two separate stores on Little Bridge Street.
While the inside of the tobacco store was destroyed, Fairbanks Eye Gallery, which shares the same building but separated by a wall, suffered significant damage from smoke, soot and firefighters accessing the premises to fight the blaze.
Owner Peter Fairbanks said the soot got through everything, including delicate optical equipment worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, and even the inside of closed cabinets and benches.
The whole gallery now resembles a construction zone, with holes in the roof, parts of walls ripped out and carpet and debris piled up as the insurance assessment continues.
There are also "soot webs" that look like extremely black spider webs in the corners of some of the rooms.
"We can't (do anything) because we've got no equipment," Mr Fairbanks said.
"I've got computers that are going to need replacing ... EFTPOS machines that they've assessed as a write-off, the phone system is going to need replacing, I've got testing equipment that's going to need replacing, I've got stock that might be okay."
He said the situation meant he and his son Benjamin, the practice manager, are unable to trade until insurance and other building matters are taken care of. This includes the likelihood of the damaged roof needing to be partially demolished.
Peter said what was also frustrating was that he felt like he is not being properly kept informed as to the progress being made between all of the stakeholders involved, and the slow wait means the business cannot continue to recover and get back up and running.
Dealing with utility providers including phone and internet providers has also been difficult to navigate.
"No consulting basically means thousands of clients who we'd normally see ... we can't service in the way that we usually would," Benjamin said.
"We're still taking phone calls, we can still access our digital client records ... half of our stock is fine and undamaged. It's not perfect and we're operating as best as we can. Where possible we'll do it.
"We certainly can't take on any new clients. We're essentially having to turn people away from our business."
The gallery, which has been in the same space for some 26 years, has also lost its ability to host art exhibitions, which has left the arts community "devastated", Peter said.
But Peter and Benjamin said the impact extends beyond monetary figures.
"It's been my livelihood for 39 years ... you evolve and grow," Peter said.
"You develop an attachment to the people that you serve ... many of them come in (and) they'd feel like I'm their friend, and Benjamin is their friend.
"They might not have seen us for a year or two, or months, but connect on more levels than just their eyeballs and their glasses because they're human beings.
"It has an impact that you can't really explain."
Four teenagers - two boys aged 14 and 15, two 16-year-old girls, were arrested and charged on Friday, March 1, over their alleged involvement while another two 16-year-olds, a 14-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested on Friday, March 8.
Detectives from Taskforce Lunar confirmed the arrests were linked to investigations into a number of incidents under the state's ongoing tobacco wars.
