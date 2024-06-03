First look at massive train station overhaul

The first look at the historic Ballarat train station's new pedestrian-friendly overpass has been released, showing major construction ahead on the eastern end of the platforms.
Renders for the $50 million project, announced in 2022, show a pair of lifts and stairs connecting to the new bus interchange on the northern side, near the three-level car park.
"Crews have completed preliminary engineering and geotechnical work that helped inform the early designs and determined the best location for the new overpass is at the station building's eastern end - with construction set to be completed in 2026," the state government said in a media release.
The bridge includes "a degree of transparency" to "maintain view lines from the inside and outside", they added.
"The project will also include an upgrade of the northern entry to the station to build a new ramp and stairs, along with improvements to lighting and tactiles."
"The upgrades will make it easier for people with a disability, as well as passengers with prams and luggage, to get around the station and use public transport, while also respecting the heritage of the station precinct."
The renders show a white bridge, with white cladding on the external stairs, which appears to be built from the existing station buildings on the south side.
The renders shared with The Courier do not show the entrances on either side, nor are there any details on any repairs, renovations, or additional toilets on the northern side.
The station's accessibility has been a long-standing issue - presently, anyone wanting to change platforms, or even get to toilets and the kiosk from the northern side, has to climb a wooden staircase or leave the station entirely to cross at the Lydiard Street level crossing, where the gates are locked as trains approach.
Grampians DisAbility Advocacy was one group consulted early on designs - executive officer Roy Reekie said it was a promising start to improve the station.
"The government is making a firm financial and practical commitment to what we think is an important improvement to the station," he said.
"Is it everything that people with disability want? No, it's not, but the overpass represents a major step forward in relation to their human rights for accessing transport at Ballarat station.
"There's an opportunity for the state government to make this station world-class, as was contemplated in the Commonwealth Games package, in terms of how people with a disability are included and how the station and all its facilities are accessible - it would be such a shame to miss that opportunity."
However, heritage advocates Save Our Station noted their "disappointment" with the designs, noting there was no ramp included for improved disability access, nor was there "a design response appropriate to the Goldfields heritage importance" of the station.
"It fails to provide access equivalence to all other stations on the Wendouree-Melbourne line, which combine a lift, stairs and ramps," a spokesperson said in a statement, noting ramps would be "inappropriate" for the station.
"In the event of one of the single lifts breaking down, people who cannot access the stairs will still need to exit the Station, just as they do now, and try to cross at Lydiard St (assuming the pedestrian gates are not locked closed when trains are in the Station)," they continued.
"Failure to provide Disability Discrimination Act-compliant toilets on the north platform means the existing small and outdated toilets on the southside will continue to present an access challenge to patrons.
"The materials proposed are the same as materials used elsewhere, There is no apparent consideration of what might be more appropriate for a heritage precinct like Ballarat Station.
"The incursion through the roof of the buildings on the southside may challenge the integrity of the building and will present a challenge to avoid water entering into the building below."
Public consultation on the designs is also open online through Engage.Vic.
The new pedestrian overpass is the latest addition to the station, following the Ballarat station precinct upgrade that included the multi-level car park, the renovated Goods Shed hospitality and convention centre, and the Quest Hotel, as well as the new bus interchange which opened in December 2021.
Placing the overpass at the eastern end of the platforms means avoiding the main building, completed in 1862, as well as any future works on the southern side, including eventually moving the current regional bus interchange.
A private proposal to build a seven-storey building in the space was submitted to council in 2023, after the Victorian Planning Authority paused its plans for the "southside precinct" master plan.
Wendouree and Ballan stations received pedestrian overpasses as part of the Ballarat Line Upgrade project, which also added dozens of extra train services - the City of Ballarat council recently approved continuing to investigate changes to Wendouree station's southside precinct.
