All the BFNL stats: who were the star players in round eight?

Sebastopol produced one of its best performance of the season in its narrow defeat at the hands of Darley and it was led by tackling machine Ben Hutt who laid 12 tackles for the day to go with his 34 possessions and five clearances.
Hutt was the number one player on the ground according to statistics provided by Premier Data, finishing with 168 ranking points.
Impressive youngsters Adam Azzopardi had the most possessions for the Devils, leading the way with 35 possessions, including 21 contested.
In the head-to-head match-up between Tony Lockyer and Brett Bewley, the Sebastopol playing coach slightly took the honours, finishing with 34 possessions to Bewley's 29, both incredibly influential in their team's performances.
SEBASTOPOL STATS
DARLEY STATS
Melton pair Lachlan Watkins and Jack Walker have combined for 79 possessions in their team's dominant victory over Lake Wendouree.
It was all pretty much one-way traffic in terms of ranking points with eight of the top nine players on the ground coming from Melton.
According to the statistics, Tom Zampatti's 16 possessions and 39 hit-outs saw him ranked as the top player for the Lakers, although Angus Gove was solid with 26 touches of his own.
Braedan Kight continued his outstanding season in front of goals with another seven majors which gave him 146 ranking points.
MELTON STATS
LAKE WENDOUREE
Tristan Maple's massive game of 42 possessions and two goals saw him top of the ranking points in Ballarat's big win over Melton South.
The Swans dominated all facets of the game finishing with the top eight ranked players on the ground.
Callan Wellings, Will Liston, Paddy Simpson and Zak Rinaldi, who also booted four goals, got plenty of the ball in the big win.
Foir Melton South, their best was once again Cody Chapman with 28 touches and 12 clearances to be a clear best for his team with 121 ranking points. Tom Phillips, in his first game for the club, also was impressive with 29 touches, but somewhat surprisingly only scored 87 ranking points on the day.
BALLARAT STATS
MELTON SOUTH STATS
Riley Polkinghorne continued his outstanding year for North Ballarat, leading all-comers on the ground in the narrow win over Bacchus Marsh.
Polkinghorne has been consistent all season and finished with 31 touches and nine clearances and 157 ranking points his team's 19-point win.
Very little could separate the teams in what was generally a low-possession game with the Roosters having just three more touches on the day, 313 to 310.
If there was a difference between the sides, it was the fact that North Ballarat was able to take 11 marks inside 50, while Bacchus Marsh managed just six for the day. This came from 56 inside 50s for the Roosters as opposed to 34 from the Cobras.
Jack Parente had the most of the ball for the home side finishing with 28 touches, six tackles and six clearances.
BACCHUS MARSH STATS
NORTH BALLARAT STATS
The match-of-the-round proved to be a beauty between East Point and Sunbury and once again it was the Johnston clan that made all the difference in the contest.
Matt Johnston was the top player for the round with 200 ranking points thanks to his 42 possessions which included 23 kicks, 19 handballs, 22 contested possession, 17 clearances and 11 tackles not to mention his three goals.
In a game decided by 20 points, he was clearly the difference between the sides. Jordan Johnson had less than half of the ball, finishing with 19 possessions, but his three goals saw him ranked the second best player on the ground.
The usual suspects were at it again for East Point with Jackson Merrett, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus and Bryson McDougall all in the top scorers on the ground.
Sunbury's Josh Guthrie had 31 touches, but wasn't quite at his points-scoring best while Sunbury's best player statistically was Tyson Lever with 138 points.
EAST POINT STATS
SUNBURY STATS
