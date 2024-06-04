BIGGEST GAMES | Bewley's early 50 touch masterclass the top game in 2024...so far

The mid-season bye round in the Ballarat Football Netball League gives us a chance to take a look back on the best individual games we've seen so far this season.
And it's been a season to date that's been dominated by one player, Darley's Brett Bewley, with three games which have seen him score over 200 ranking points according to statistics recorded by Premier Data.
The biggest game of all for Bewley came in round five in his team's 66-point win over Redan.
How's this for a game: 27 kicks, 23 handballs, 24 contested possessions, nine marks, nine inside 50s, 11 tackles, 17 clearances and three goals. Keep an ear out on Henderson Medal night. If we don't hear 'Round 5, three votes B Bewley' we might need an investigation into the voting.
The two-time Henderson Medalist looms as the one to beat again in this season's award with his other 200-point games coming in round one against East Point (44 possessions) and biggest possession game of the season to date, 51 against North Ballarat in round two, although interestingly that did come in a loss, so he may miss the three that night.
Bewley's teammate Billy Myers has twice cracked the double-ton, also in round one against East Point and round two against North Ballarat.
The watch on Henderson Medal night though might come from away from Darley with Sunbury's Josh Guthrie consistently scoring high throughout the season. His 208 points in the round seven win over Lake Wendouree is so far his highest scoring game.
Matt Johnston also looms large over the competition. His last two games have each exceeded 200 points, with his 229 in the round seven win over Ballarat statistically the second best game so far this season.
On the goal kicking front, it's Melton's Braedan Kight ahead with 34 majors for the season. He is seven ahead of Sunbury's Jake Sutton on 27 with the ever-consistent Grant Bell from Redan two behind on 25.
Brett Bewley (Darley) - 270 points - Round 5
Matt Johnston (East Point) - 229 points - Round 7
Billy Myers (Darley) - 224 points - Round 1
Brett Bewley (Darley) - 217 points - Round 1
Brett Bewley (Darley) - 215 points - Round 2
Josh Guthrie (Sunbury) - 208 points - Round 7
Billy Myers (Darley) - 205 points - Round 2
Matt Johnston (East Point) - 200 points - Round 8
Brett Bewley (Darley) - 288*
Matt Johnston (East Point) - 218
Josh Guthrie (Sunbury) - 203
Tony Lockyer (Sebastopol) - 192*
Bailey Medwell (Sebastopol) - 188*
Luther Baker (Darley) - 188*
Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat) - 187
Billy Myers (Darley) - 177*
Angus Gove (Lake Wendouree) - 177*
Nathan Doyle (Sunbury) - 167
Braedan Kight (Melton) - 34
Jake Sutton (Sunbury) - 27
Grant Bell (Redan) - 25
Mitch McLean (Sunbury) - 20
Bryson McDougall (East Point) - 18
*Note: Darley, Sebastopol and Lake Wendouree have each played eight games, all other clubs have played seven.
