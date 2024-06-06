When you want more space, but love the region

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
If you'd love to live on more land, but don't want to leave the area, this House of the Week could be perfect for you.
The attractive brick house sits at the front of a generous 4619 square metre (approx.) allotment in a quiet Creswick street.
Built in 2013, the property was fastidiously updated inside and out last year by the current owners.
"It has been fully renovated in the kitchen and bathrooms, with new floor coverings, and they've added the studio in the yard where the current owner paints," says selling agent Dominic Morrison from Ballarat Real Estate.
There are also perfectly landscaped gardens, creating a natural oasis for the lucky purchasers to escape to - this is also one of Dominic's favourite aspects of the property.
"There's plenty of mature trees and a beautiful lush garden that's very well manicured," he says.
Just 20 minutes from Ballarat in the peaceful township of Creswick, the location provides plenty of conveniences, with a supermarket, health care, schools and public transport all at your fingertips.
Inside the home is a central open plan living zone that includes a meals space and chef's kitchen with a butler's pantry.
There is a handy second living space attached to this open plan area, while there is a separate third living space at the front of the home.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and deluxe ensuite, while the other bedrooms all have built-in robes. The main bathroom has a separate shower and bath.
Ideal for a family or avid gardener during the wetter and muddier winter months, there is also a full laundry.
Other features inside include central heating and cooling, a gas log heater, 5kw solar system and direct access to a double remote garage.
Outside are two undercover entertaining areas that overlook separate parts of the lovely surrounds, home to a diverse array of birdlife.
In the middle of the yard is the purpose-built studio (which could also be turned into a home office), with a tranquil view of the gardens.
There is also a large shed that's big enough for a couple of cars as well as a workshop, which has power and concrete floors.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy a peaceful life in Creswick. Contact the agency for more information or to arrange an inspection.
