All the votes to the mid-season bye in The Courier's BFNL player of the year award

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
June 5 2024 - 5:00pm
It's another five-vote game for North Ballarat's Riley Polkinghorne who is now equal leader in the player of the year award
It's a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard for the The Courier player of the year in the BFNL with early leader, Darley's Brett Bewley joined by both Riley Polkinghorne of North Ballarat and Matt Johnston of East Point who each picked up five votes in their team's wins at the weekend.

