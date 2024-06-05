All the votes to the mid-season bye in The Courier's BFNL player of the year award

It's a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard for the The Courier player of the year in the BFNL with early leader, Darley's Brett Bewley joined by both Riley Polkinghorne of North Ballarat and Matt Johnston of East Point who each picked up five votes in their team's wins at the weekend.
Bewley's 29 possessions against Sebastopol wasn't quite enough for him to get into the votes this week, the first time he has missed out on votes this season.
Teammate Adam Azzopardi picked up the five votes, while Sebastopol'sa Benn Hutt scored the four.
Matt Johnston won the five votes for East Point with brother scoring another four in the Kangaroos win over Sunbury. Sunbury's Josh Guthrie, who has 25 votes on the season, failed to pick up a vote.
Polkinghorne was a stand-out in his team's narrow win over Bacchus Marsh in what was generally an even contest throughout with nothing in it stats wise.
Jack Walker scored the five votes for Melton in its big win over Lake Wendouree while Tristan Maple's huge game was enough to see him pick up the five for Ballarat.
As we enter the mid-season bye, today we bring you the full breakdown of every club's votes throughout the season to date.
5 - Adam Azzopardi (Darley)
4 - Ben Hutt (Sebastopol)
3 - Matt Denham (Darley)
2 - Bailey Medwell (Sebastopol)
1 - Tony Lockyer (Sebastopol)
5 - Jack Walker (Melton)
4 - Lachlan Watkins (Melton)
3 - Braedan Kight (Melton)
2 - Jordyn Cotter (Melton)
1 - Lachlan Walker (Melton)
5 - Tristan Maple (Ballarat)
4 - Zak Rinaldi (Ballarat)
3 - Callan Wellings (Ballarat)
2 - William Liston (Ballarat)
1 - Cody Chapman (Melton South)
5 - Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat)
4 - Jake McCreery (Bacchus Marsh)
3 - Fletcher Loader (North Ballarat)
2 - Jack Parente (Bacchus Marsh)
1 - Will Quinlan (North Ballarat)
5 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
4 - Jordan Johnston (East Point)
3 - Tyson Lever (Sunbury)
2 - Bryson McDougall (East Point)
1 - Mickitja Rotumak-Onus
27 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
27 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
27 - Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat)
25 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
17 - Billy Myers (Darley)
16 - Braedan Kight (Melton)
BACCHUS MARSH
14 - Tyson Shea
12 - Luke Goetz
10 - Jake McCreery
9 - Josh Huxtable
5 - Jack Parente
3 - Will Lalor
3 - Kade Hilton
BALLARAT
10 - Lewis Rinaldi
9- Paddy Simpson
9 - Tristan Maple
6 - Rhett Montgomerie
4 - Luke Gray
4 - Lauchlan Dlagleish
4 - Zak Rinaldi
3- Callan Wellings
1 - Rhys Perry
DARLEY
27 - Brett Bewley
17 - Billy Myers
11 - Luther Baker
8 - Matt Denham
5 - Adam Azzopardi
3 - Brady Wright
3 - Harley Inglis 3
2 - Andrew Azzopardi
EAST POINT
27 - Matt Johnston
13 - Jordan Johnston
13 - Mickitja Rotumah-Onus
11 - Jackson Merrett
4 - Jacob Brown
3 - Bryson McDougall
2- Strahan Robinson
1 - Jordan Taylor
1 - Joe Dodd
LAKE WENDOUREE
4 - Angus Gove
4 - Joel O'Connell
2 - Bayley Thompson
1 - Tom Zampatti
MELTON
16 - Braedan Kight
15 - Jack Walker
10 - Jordyn Cotter
7 - Jaycob Hickey
6 - Ryan Carter
4 - Adrian Monitto
4 - Lachlan Watkins
2 - Luke Heaney
2 - Ryan Davis
1 - Conrad Farrugia
MELTON SOUTH
5 - Sam Darley
4 - Cody Chapman
3 - Patrick Veszpremi
1 - Tom Phillips
NORTH BALL:ARAT
27 - Riley Polkinghorne
15 - Brock Leonard
5 - Joshua Sparkman
5 - Malachi White
4 - Elliott Lamb
3 - Fletcher Loader
2 - Ned Nash
2 - Hugh Trigg
1 - Dakin Morris
1 - Jamie Quick
1 - Will Quinlan
REDAN
14 - Lachlan George
10 - Khy Jess
7 - Harry Lawson
5 - Rory Gunsser
3 - Grant Bell
3 - Jacob Short
2 - Marty Boyer
SEBASTOPOL
14 - Lachlan Cassidy
12 - Bailey Medwell
9 - Tony Lockyer
6 - Luke Kiel
5 - Riley O'Keefe
5 - Ben Hutt
3 - Liam Latch
SUNBURY
25 - Josh Guthrie
15 - Tyson Lever
13 - Jake Sutton
6 - Ben Cameron
4 - Ben Eales
4 - Nathan Doyle
4 - Brock Landt
2 - Jake Egan
2 - Mitch McLean
1 - Thomas Warner
