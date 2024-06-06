A couple of units in Delacombe

Colliers Ballarat is pleased to present for sale units 4 and 6 at 10 Concept Drive in Delacombe.
These units have been designed with function in mind, both featuring high internal clearance, aluminium windows, a modern facade, kitchenette and toilet.
The roller doors are approximately four metres wide x five and a half metres high, and there is plenty of on-site parking.
Unit 4/10 Concept Drive has a total building area of approximately 200 square metres and Unit 6/10 Concept Drive has a total building area of approximately 340 square metres.
Located within the Winter Valley Business Park, these units are close to Latrobe Street Trade Retail, and Delacombe Town Centre, including Bunnings and the new Alluvium Shopping Centre.
Both offered with vacant possession, this is your opportunity to secure one or both remaining units, with the developer giving the instruction to sell!
For more details, contact the exclusive selling agents today.
