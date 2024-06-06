The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

A couple of units in Delacombe

By Commercial Property
June 6 2024 - 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Units 4 & 6, 10 Concept Drive, Delacombe
  • 200 square metres and 340 square metres (approx.)
  • Onsite auction on June 20 at noon
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agents: Charles Kennedy 0431 914 778 or Lauchlan Waddell 0407 520 725
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers Ballarat is pleased to present for sale units 4 and 6 at 10 Concept Drive in Delacombe.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.