'Extreme violence': Man allegedly threatened to hit worker with metal pole during robbery

An unemployed dad has faced court after he allegedly attempted to rob several businesses and made threats to kill workers while brandishing an 80 centimetre metal pole like a sword.
Angus White, 31, applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court, after he was arrested for committing an alleged armed burglary and attempting another two on June 1, 2024.
About 9.30am, police were called to the Red Lion Hotel in Golden Point after White was allegedly abusive to staff and attempted to steal a projector from the venue.
Staff members at the hotel did not want to press charges against the 31-year-old, who was then taken to Ballarat Railway Station by officers so he could leave the city.
Despite this, White attended Coles Ballarat Central several hours later and asked the cigarette counter cashier to withdraw him $600.
After this request was denied, White asked the server for two packets of cigarettes.
When the cashier did not hand the packets over straight away, White allegedly took out a large metal pole and told them to put the cigarettes on the counter so "no one gets hurt".
He then grabbed the packets and left the supermarket.
Shortly afterwards, White entered Ballarat Central Woolworths and allegedly attempted to steal cigarettes again while threatening workers with the metal bar.
"Put the smokes in the bag or I'll smack you in the head with this," he allegedly said to a worker.
This time his demand was refused, and White left the store while trying to conceal the bar.
The 31-year-old then allegedly entered the Ferguson Bakehouse located next door, and allegedly demanded workers open the register for him.
When they told him to leave, White allegedly told the workers he would kill them if they didn't do as he said.
White was eventually chased out of the bakery by one of the workers who was brandishing a mop.
A customer at the bakery witnessed this interaction, and later told police, they had seen White speaking aggressively to a woman behind the counter and wielding a 70 to 80 centimetre long metal bar like a sword.
White was arrested shortly afterwards while allegedly in possession of the metal pole and cigarettes.
In an interview with police, he said he had paid for the items, and was adamant he hadn't threatened anyone.
According to police, one of the workers involved has not returned to work since the alleged "confronting incident".
White's lawyer said their client should be granted bail as he had limited criminal history, stable accommodation with his parents in Terang and suffered from mental health issues.
They said White had split up with the mother of his one child, and had hit "rock-bottom" after losing his job at a seafood wholesaler in Melbourne.
Even if eventually found guilty, the lawyer said it was possible White would never receive a prison term for the offences, so he should not be held in custody.
This was disputed by magistrate Guillaume Bailin, who said brandishing a weapon and making threats to kill were serious offences, which could lead to prison time even with no prior criminal record.
He also said he was concerned White's behaviour had gone from "zero to 100", as these were his first serious criminal offences.
Mr Bailin denied the 31-year-old bail as he considered the risk of him committing more "extreme violence in the community" to be high.
White was remanded to custody and will return to court on August 22.
