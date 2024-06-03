Toni Smith's final wish: Anything for a Mate ball returns

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with today's top stories as curated by our news team.
In our lead story this morning, Michelle Smith shares the tragic story behind the return for the Anything for a Mate cancer fundraising ball.
The woman who inspired her three best mates to organise the event, will not be there.
Toni Smith died after her battle with metastatic breast cancer in December 2022 and her family shares the impact of her death. It's hoped funds raised from the ball can contribute to even more research.
Meanwhile, three racing identities could walk away from a long-running animal cruelty case without further bans, it was argued in Melbourne on Monday.
Andrew Thomson and Tim Auld report that Australia's former leading trainer Darren Weir, Warrnambool trainer Jarrod McLean and stablehand Tyson Kermond have pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges before the Victorian Racing Tribunal.
Racing stewards called for Weir to be banned for 10 years, and seven-year disqualifications for McLean and Kermond, after a hidden camera captured them shock-treating three horses in the week before the 2018 Melbourne Cup.
And ACM's state reporter Ben Silvester reports that the Moorabool has again cracked one of the top five most popular regional areas in Australia, in the latest Regional Movers Index.
He says millennials are moving out of Melbourne's outer suburbs for the regions, which also include Geelong.
But is government investment in these areas keeping up?
Thanks for supporting our journalism.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
